PHOENIX – An 8-month-old baby is dead after sheriff deputies found the child left in a car in Cordes Lakes on Tuesday night, authorities said.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office received a report around 9 p.m. of a baby being left in the car and believed to be dead, the YCSO said in a press release.

Deputies arrived with medical teams and confirmed the death of the infant.

The case is an ongoing investigation.

No further information was available.

