Infant found dead in Arizona after being left in car
Jul 31, 2024, 4:00 PM
(Facebook Photo/Yavapai County Sheriff's Office)
PHOENIX – An 8-month-old baby is dead after sheriff deputies found the child left in a car in Cordes Lakes on Tuesday night, authorities said.
The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office received a report around 9 p.m. of a baby being left in the car and believed to be dead, the YCSO said in a press release.
Deputies arrived with medical teams and confirmed the death of the infant.
The case is an ongoing investigation.
No further information was available.
We want to hear from you.
Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.