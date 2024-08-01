PHOENIX — Former Maricopa County Supervisor Max Wilson, who served residents in the West Valley for more than a decade, has died.

Wilson was first appointed District 4 supervisor in February 2002. He then won elections in 2002, 2004, 2008 and 2012 before retiring in 2013 due to health issues.

“Max Wilson was Mr. West Valley, and his influence can be felt across the growing and vibrant district we were both fortunate to represent,” Clint Hickman, who succeeded Wilson in District 4, said in a statement.

Who was Max Wilson?

Wilson’s time in Arizona spanned more than 60 years.

He first came to the Grand Canyon State in 1959 when he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He served until 1963 and temporarily served as a civilian worker at Luke Air Force Base before starting a career in real estate development.

Wilson’s political career began in Litchfield Park, where he served multiple roles on the city council.

He served as chairman for the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors in 2005, 2009 and 2012.

Wilson is survived by his wife, Judy, and their four daughters.

“I’ve fought for many of the same things Max did. And like him, I’ve understood this position is not about the man or woman holding it,” Hickman said. “This is the people’s seat, and it always will be the people’s seat. I’m grateful for Max’s service to our community.”

