Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Former Maricopa County Supervisor, Air Force veteran Max Wilson dies

Aug 1, 2024, 4:25 AM

Max Wilson...

Former Maricopa County Supervisor Max Wilson, who served residents in the West Valley for more than a decade on the board, has died. (Facebook Photo/Supervisor Max Wilson)

(Facebook Photo/Supervisor Max Wilson)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Former Maricopa County Supervisor Max Wilson, who served residents in the West Valley for more than a decade, has died.

Wilson was first appointed District 4 supervisor in February 2002. He then won elections in 2002, 2004, 2008 and 2012 before retiring in 2013 due to health issues.

“Max Wilson was Mr. West Valley, and his influence can be felt across the growing and vibrant district we were both fortunate to represent,” Clint Hickman, who succeeded Wilson in District 4, said in a statement.

Who was Max Wilson?

Wilson’s time in Arizona spanned more than 60 years.

RELATED STORIES

He first came to the Grand Canyon State in 1959 when he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He served until 1963 and temporarily served as a civilian worker at Luke Air Force Base before starting a career in real estate development.

Wilson’s political career began in Litchfield Park, where he served multiple roles on the city council.

He served as chairman for the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors in 2005, 2009 and 2012.

Wilson is survived by his wife, Judy, and their four daughters.

“I’ve fought for many of the same things Max did. And like him, I’ve understood this position is not about the man or woman holding it,” Hickman said. “This is the people’s seat, and it always will be the people’s seat. I’m grateful for Max’s service to our community.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Sen. Mark Kelly stops to talk with reporters at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. Polling...

Associated Press

New poll shows Arizona’s Mark Kelly leading VP contenders in name recognition, favorability

Arizona's Mark Kelly leads the pack of Democratic vice presidential contenders when it comes to name recognition and favorability, according to a new poll.

1 hour ago

The Sand Stone Fire began on July 25, 2024, authorities said. (Arizona Department of Transportati...

KTAR.com

State Route 87 opens northeast of Fountain Hills after Sand Stone Fire caused dayslong closure

A stretch of State Route 87 that had been closed for days due to the Sand Stone Fire reopened on Wednesday night.

1 hour ago

U.S. Senators Kyrsten Sinema next to Mark Kelly in side by side photo....

Aaron Decker

US Sen. Kelly, Sinema announce $3 million will go to helping Arizona’s AmeriCorps members

United States Senators Mark Kelly and Krysten Sinema announced over $3 million will go to assisting Arizona AmeriCorps members

3 hours ago

Aerial view of Midway Commerce Center in Chandler...

Payne Moses

Boston company pays $57 million for three-building Chandler industrial park

Boston-based Longpoint Realty Partners paid $57 million for three-building Chandler industrial park Midway Commerce Center.

4 hours ago

Setna iO and Setnix, affiliated aircraft parts companies bought this Tempe industrial property for ...

Kevin Stone

Global aircraft parts companies buy Tempe industrial building for $27.5 million

Two affiliated global aircraft parts companies plunked down $27.5 million recently for an industrial property in Tempe.

4 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

Sponsored Content by Midwestern University

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

Former Maricopa County Supervisor, Air Force veteran Max Wilson dies