Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Global aircraft parts companies buy Tempe industrial building for $27.5 million

Aug 1, 2024, 4:05 AM

Setna iO and Setnix, affiliated aircraft parts companies bought this Tempe industrial property for ...

Setna iO and Setnix, affiliated aircraft parts companies bought a Tempe industrial property for $27.5 million. (Citywide Commercial Photo)

(Citywide Commercial Photo)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Two affiliated global aircraft parts companies plunked down $27.5 million recently for an industrial property in Tempe.

Setna iO, which is based in Chicago, and Setnix bought the 112,300-square-foot facility near 52nd Street and Broadway Road.

Setna iO is an aftermarket airplane parts supplier, and Setnix focuses on machining and repair of high-tech aircraft parts

Phoenix-based Citywide Commercial represented the buyers in the deal. LBA Logistics, represented by Cushman & Wakefield, sold the building.

“This new property allows Setna iO and Setnix to significantly expand their local repair and distribution capabilities and continue their ongoing growth and commitment to innovation,” Todd Hamilton, Citywide Commercial managing partner, said in a press release Tuesday.

RELATED STORIES

The newly renovated building features 32-foot-high ceilings, 10 drive-in doors and modern office spaces on a 9.17-acre site with nearly 500 parking spaces.

The property sits a few blocks north of Interstate 10, just minutes from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

“The metro Phoenix aerospace market has experienced a tremendous boom, making Tempe a perfect market for these two companies to continue to thrive,” Hamilton said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

U.S. Senators Kyrsten Sinema next to Mark Kelly in side by side photo....

Aaron Decker

US Sen. Kelly, Sinema announce $3 million will go to helping Arizona’s AmeriCorps members

United States Senators Mark Kelly and Krysten Sinema announced over $3 million will go to assisting Arizona AmeriCorps members

2 hours ago

Max Wilson...

KTAR.com

Former Maricopa County Supervisor, Air Force veteran Max Wilson dies

Former Maricopa County Supervisor Max Wilson, who served residents in the West Valley for more than a decade, has died.

2 hours ago

Aerial view of Midway Commerce Center in Chandler...

Payne Moses

Boston company pays $57 million for three-building Chandler industrial park

Boston-based Longpoint Realty Partners paid $57 million for three-building Chandler industrial park Midway Commerce Center.

2 hours ago

Phoenix Police Department logo hanging on wall...

KTAR.com

Man placed in jail after stabbing person to death in central Phoenix

A man was booked into jail after stabbing and murdering another adult male early Wednesday in central Phoenix, authorities said.

8 hours ago

JD Vance in front of American flag. Vance is giving a speech....

Aaron Decker

VP candidate JD Vance speaks at Arizona rally in first visit to the state since nomination

Republican Vice President candidate JD Vance spoke to a crowd of supporters in first visit to Arizona since nomination

9 hours ago

Follow @kstonezone...

Sponsored Content by Midwestern University

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

Sponsored Articles

...

Dr. Shanyn Lancaster, Family & Sports Medicine physician, Midwestern University Comprehensive Care Clinic – Central Phoenix

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Global aircraft parts companies buy Tempe industrial building for $27.5 million