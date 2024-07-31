PHOENIX – An Arizona state trooper was injured in a two-vehicle collision in Phoenix on Wednesday, authorities said.

The trooper suffered injuries that aren’t life-threatening, according to an Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman.

The DPS cruiser was sideswiped by another vehicle near Interstate 10 and 24th Street.

No other details were made available.

