Arizona state trooper injured after vehicle sideswiped in Phoenix
Jul 31, 2024, 3:00 PM | Updated: Aug 1, 2024, 10:17 am
(Facebook File Photo/Arizona Department of Public Safety)
PHOENIX – An Arizona state trooper was injured in a two-vehicle collision in Phoenix on Wednesday, authorities said.
The trooper suffered injuries that aren’t life-threatening, according to an Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman.
The DPS cruiser was sideswiped by another vehicle near Interstate 10 and 24th Street.
No other details were made available.
