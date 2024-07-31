Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona state trooper injured after vehicle sideswiped in Phoenix

Jul 31, 2024, 3:00 PM | Updated: Aug 1, 2024, 10:17 am

File photo of patch on the uniform of an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper. An Arizona tr...

An Arizona state trooper was injured in a collision in Phoenix on July 31, 2024. (Facebook File Photo/Arizona Department of Public Safety)

(Facebook File Photo/Arizona Department of Public Safety)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – An Arizona state trooper was injured in a two-vehicle collision in Phoenix on Wednesday, authorities said.

RELATED STORIES

The trooper suffered injuries that aren’t life-threatening, according to an Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman.

The DPS cruiser was sideswiped by another vehicle near Interstate 10 and 24th Street.

No other details were made available.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Republican vice presidential nominee visits Arizona border...

Serena O'Sullivan

Cochise County Sheriff comments on JD Vance border visit, immigration numbers

Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance is visiting the Arizona border on Thursday — and he'll have a personal tour from a sheriff.

10 minutes ago

The sun shines over mountain and desert terrain in Phoenix. A California city broke the Phoenix rec...

Kevin Stone

California city breaks Phoenix record for hottest month ever recorded in US

Phoenix no longer has the distinction of enduring the hottest month ever recorded in a U.S. city after losing the mark to a California city.

1 hour ago

Sen. Mark Kelly stops to talk with reporters at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. Polling...

Associated Press

New poll shows Arizona’s Mark Kelly leading VP contenders in name recognition, favorability

Arizona's Mark Kelly leads the pack of Democratic vice presidential contenders when it comes to name recognition and favorability, according to a new poll.

3 hours ago

The Sand Stone Fire began on July 25, 2024, authorities said. (Arizona Department of Transportati...

KTAR.com

State Route 87 opens northeast of Fountain Hills after Sand Stone Fire caused dayslong closure

A stretch of State Route 87 that had been closed for days due to the Sand Stone Fire reopened on Wednesday night.

4 hours ago

U.S. Senators Kyrsten Sinema next to Mark Kelly in side by side photo....

Aaron Decker

US Sen. Kelly, Sinema announce $3 million will go to helping Arizona’s AmeriCorps members

United States Senators Mark Kelly and Krysten Sinema announced over $3 million will go to assisting Arizona AmeriCorps members

6 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

Sponsored Content by Midwestern University

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

Sponsored Articles

...

Dr. Shanyn Lancaster, Family & Sports Medicine physician, Midwestern University Comprehensive Care Clinic – Central Phoenix

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

Arizona state trooper injured after vehicle sideswiped in Phoenix