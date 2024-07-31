Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

North Carolina Medicaid recipients can obtain OTC birth control pills at pharmacies at no cost

Jul 31, 2024, 1:05 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Medicaid recipients can begin receiving over-the-counter birth control pills at no cost this week through hundreds of participating pharmacies.

The oral conceptive Opill will be covered and available without a prescription to Medicaid enrollees starting Thursday at more than 300 retail and commercial pharmacies in 92 of the state’s 100 counties, Gov. Roy Cooper’s office said.

The coverage emerged from a 2021 law that let pharmacists prescribe different kinds of contraception in line with state medical regulations. North Carolina Medicaid began signing up pharmacists to become providers in early 2024, and the state formally announced the Medicaid benefit two weeks ago.

“North Carolina is working to expand access to health care and that includes the freedom to make decisions about family planning,” Cooper said in a news release. He discussed the coverage Wednesday while visiting a Chapel Hill pharmacy.

Opill is the first over-the-counter oral contraception approved by federal drug regulators. Pharmacy access could help remove cost and access barriers to obtaining the pills, particularly in rural areas with fewer providers who would otherwise prescribe the birth control regimen, the governor’s office said. Medicaid-enrolled pharmacies will be able to submit reimbursement claims.

The state’s overall Medicaid population is nearly 3 million. Fifty-six percent of the enrollees are female.

United States News

Associated Press

Black and other minority farmers are getting $2 billion from USDA after years of discrimination

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The Biden administration has doled out more than $2 billion in direct payments for Black and other minority farmers discriminated against by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the president announced Wednesday. More than 23,000 farmers were approved for payments ranging from $10,000 to $500,000, according to the USDA. Another 20,000 who […]

18 minutes ago

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at an event commemorating the 60th Anniversary of the Civil Right...

Associated Press

Biden is adjusting to a new reality, coming to terms with his departure from 2024 race

WASHINGTON (AP) — It was President Joe Biden’s first public appearance since he dropped out of the race, and the applause for him from the crowded auditorium in Austin, Texas, just kept going. He put his hand on his heart in thanks, looked down and, for the briefest of moments, took it all in. The […]

49 minutes ago

Associated Press

Judge approves settlement in long-running lawsuit over US detention of Iraqi nationals

DETROIT (AP) — A judge approved a settlement Wednesday in a 2017 lawsuit that challenged the detention of Iraqi nationals who were targeted for deportation during the Trump administration. The agreement with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, known as ICE, sets strict conditions for future detentions before any proposed removals, the American Civil Liberties Union said. […]

54 minutes ago

FILE - Republican Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted speaks during an election night watch party Nov. 8, 2022...

Associated Press

Republican Lt. Gov. Jon Husted reports $5 million in the bank ahead of 2026 run for Ohio governor

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted has already squirreled away more than $5 million toward a bid for governor that’s more than two years off, campaign finance reports filed Wednesday show. Husted reported contributions totaling $1.7 million between Feb. 1 to July 31, helping him set another fundraising record for this […]

1 hour ago

FILE - Alabama Solicitor General Edmund LaCour speaks with members of the press outside the Supreme...

Associated Press

Alabama, civic groups spar over law restricting assistance with absentee ballot applications

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama attorney general’s office on Wednesday described a new ban on providing voters with absentee ballot application assistance as “commonsense ballot integrity,” while lawyers challenging the restrictions said they have halted important civic work in the community. The diverging depictions of the new law were aired during a federal hearing […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Georgia prosecutors committed ‘gross negligence’ with emails in ‘Cop City’ case, judge says

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia judge chastised state prosecutors Wednesday for mishandling confidential emails between a defense attorney and three Atlanta activists who face racketeering charges connected to violent protests against a planned police and firefighter training center that critics call “Cop City.” Fulton County Judge Kimberly Esmond Adams said the Georgia Attorney General’s Office […]

1 hour ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

North Carolina Medicaid recipients can obtain OTC birth control pills at pharmacies at no cost