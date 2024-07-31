PHOENIX – Two Republican members of the Arizona state Senate came out of primary Election Day in danger of losing their seats.

Sens. Ken Bennett and Justine Wadsack were on track to lose their seats as of Wednesday morning, although the results could change as more votes are counted.

However, Bennett, a former Arizona secretary of state, faces what is likely an insurmountable deficit in District 1. Former state Rep. Mark Finchem, who was the losing GOP nominee for secretary of state in 2022, was leading Bennett 47.1% to 34.4%.

The winner will face Mike Fogel in the November general election. Fogel was the only Democratic primary candidate in the district, which is mostly in Yavapai County.

District 17 GOP primary: Turning the tables on Wadsack

In District 17, which covers parts of Pinal, Pima and Cochise counties in southern Arizona, former Sen. Vince Leach is looking for revenge against Wadsack, who ousted him from the seat in the 2022 primary.

Leach was leading 51.5%-48.5% based on results posted as of midday Wednesday.

The winner of that contest will face Mike Nickerson, the only Democrat seeking the seat, in the general election.

Meanwhile, Republican Sen. Wendy Rogers was on her way to turning back a challenge from state Rep. David Cook in District 7, taking a 54.9%-45.1% lead.

On the Democratic side of that sprawling district, which covers parts of Coconino, Gila, Navajo and Pinal counties, Haley Creighton had a 54%-46% lead over Roberto Reveles.

Democrat who resigned amid ethics investigation loses primary bid

Another intriguing Arizona election storyline involved Democrat Leezah Sun. Sun is running for a state Senate seat after resigning from the House in January while facing possible expulsion for ethics violations.

She won’t be returning to the Legislature, however. Incumbent Sen. Eva Diaz is steamrolling Sun with a margin of over 50 percentage points in District 22 in the southwest Valley.

