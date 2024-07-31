Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

Sheriff: Man charged with murder after 4 people and 3 dogs die in a house fire near Tampa

Jul 31, 2024, 6:24 AM

Firefighters work the scene of a deadly house fire early Wednesday, July 31, 2024 in Plant City, Fl...

Firefighters work the scene of a deadly house fire early Wednesday, July 31, 2024 in Plant City, Fla. (Danilo Alvarez/Hillsborough County Fire Rescue via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Danilo Alvarez/Hillsborough County Fire Rescue via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PLANT CITY, Fla. (AP) — A resident of a home near Tampa where four people and three dogs died in a fire intentionally set the blaze and was arrested on murder and other charges, a sheriff said Wednesday.

Fire crews were called to the fire in Plant City around 12:09 a.m. Wednesday after a homeowner called 911 and reported smoke and flames inside the home. Three adults and five dogs were trapped inside, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said in a statement.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a news release that 25-year-old Shawn Gossett set the fire on purpose. Gossett is charged with four counts of first-degree murder while engaged in arson, three counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, and one arson count, the sheriff said.

“This is an utterly senseless and horrific crime where four innocent lives were tragically taken due to the evil actions of this man,” Chronister said. “I want to commend our detectives and our partners at Hillsborough County Fire Rescue for their swift actions which resulted in the arrest of this individual and their relentless efforts to ensure justice is served.”

Court records did not list an attorney to speak on Gossett’s behalf. It also wasn’t immediately clear what relationship he may have had with the others in the house, whose identities were not immediately released.

Fire rescue officials said three people were removed from the home through a bedroom window and a fourth was found in another part of the house after the fire was brought under control.

“Despite their swift and valiant efforts, all of the victims on the scene perished,” the fire department said in a statement.

