UNITED STATES NEWS

US stands by decision that 50 million air bag inflators are dangerous, steps closer to huge recall

Jul 31, 2024, 11:17 AM | Updated: 1:34 pm

FILE - The ARC Automotive, Inc. manufacturing facility is seen on Sept. 8, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn...

FILE - The ARC Automotive, Inc. manufacturing facility is seen on Sept. 8, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. In May of 2023, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration asked ARC to recall airbag inflators used by multiple automakers. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Wade Payne, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DETROIT (AP) — U.S. auto safety regulators say they stand by a conclusion that more than 50 million air bag inflators are dangerous and should not be in use, taking another step toward a massive recall.

The decion Wednesday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration involves inflators made by ARC Automotive Inc. in Tennessee and another parts manufacturer. It comes despite opposition from automakers.

The inflators in about 49 million vehicles from 13 manufacturers can explode and hurl shrapnel into drivers and passengers.

The agency has said the inflators are responsible for at least seven injuries and two deaths in the United States and Canada since 2009.

