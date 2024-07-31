Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

Michigan Supreme Court restores minimum wage and sick leave laws reversed by Republicans years ago

Jul 31, 2024, 9:44 AM | Updated: 1:14 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court overruled the Legislature on Wednesday, reinstating major changes to the state’s minimum wage and paid sick leave laws, a victory for low-wage workers.

In a 4-3 decision, the court said Republican lawmakers violated the state constitution.

The laws were the result of a 2018 petition drive that collected more than 280,000 signatures.

The Legislature had two options: put the proposed laws on the ballot for voters to decide or simply adopt them. GOP lawmakers chose to approve them — but then watered them down after that year’s election, before Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer took over in 2019. Republican Gov. Rick Snyder signed the rollback legislation before he left office, triggering years of legal challenges that finally reached a climax at the state’s highest court.

“Allowing the Legislature to bypass the voters and repeal the very same law it just passed in the same legislative session thwarts the voters’ ability to participate in the lawmaking process,” Justice Elizabeth Welch wrote.

Welch and three justices who joined her opinion are aligned with the Democratic Party, while three justices who disagreed are aligned with the Republican Party.

Michigan’s minimum wage now is $10.33 per hour; less for workers in restaurants and other tip industries.

The Supreme Court said a new wage schedule, adjusted for inflation as determined by the state treasurer, will take effect next February and then go up in subsequent years. The law also will gradually eliminate a lower minimum wage for tipped workers in restaurants.

The sick leave provisions mean many businesses will be required to provide workers with paid time off.

The Michigan Chamber, a statewide business organization, said it was disappointed by the “court’s activism.”

___

Follow Ed White on X at https://twitter.com/edwritez

