Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Ukraine receives first F-16 fighter jets to bolster defenses against Russia, a US official tells AP

Jul 31, 2024, 9:36 AM

FILE - U.S. made F-16 fighter jets fly in the sky over Poland's capital as they take part in a mass...

FILE - U.S. made F-16 fighter jets fly in the sky over Poland's capital as they take part in a massive military parade to celebrate the Polish Army Day, in Warsaw, Poland, Aug. 15, 2023. Ukraine has received the first tranche of western F-16 fighter jets that it has sought for months to be able to fight back against an onslaught of Russian missile strikes, a U.S. official confirmed to the Associated Press. Ukraine has been pushing to get Western F-16s for Ukraine for months, saying they were critically needed to fight back against the onslaught of missiles Russia has fired against them. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Ukraine has received the first F-16 fighter jets that it has sought for months to fight back against an onslaught of Russian missile strikes, a U.S. official confirmed to the Associated Press.

Ukraine has been pushing its Western allies for F-16s for Ukraine for months, saying they were critically needed to fight back against the onslaught of missiles Russia has fired against it. The F-16 is specialized in suppressing enemy air defenses.

The U.S. has also been training Ukrainian pilots on how to fly the jets and has already graduated the first group of pilots on its operation.

It’s not clear how many jets were provided in the first tranche or which nations provided them. The Ukrainian government has not confirmed receipt of the jets.

The arrival of the jets was first reported by Bloomberg.

United States News

Nicolae Miu sheds tears as he listens to St. Croix County District Attorney Karl E. Anderson during...

Associated Press

Minnesota man gets 20 years for fatally stabbing teen, wounding others on Wisconsin river

HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — A Minnesota man convicted in the slaying of a high school student and stabbings of four other people who were tubing on a western Wisconsin river was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison. A judge also ordered Nicolae Miu, 54, to serve six years of extended supervision following his release […]

46 minutes ago

Associated Press

Text of the policy statement the Federal Reserve released Wednesday

WASHINGTON (AP) — Below is the statement the Federal Reserve released Wednesday after its latest policy meeting ended: Recent indicators suggest that economic activity has continued to expand at a solid pace. Job gains have moderated, and the unemployment rate has moved up but remains low. Inflation has eased over the past year but remains […]

1 hour ago

FILE - A health care worker walks by the Big Red Bus from OneBlood outside at Cano Health in Hialea...

Associated Press

Ransomware attack disables computers at blood center serving 250 hospitals in southeast US

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A not-for-profit blood center serving much of the southeastern United States is facing a ransomware attack, officials said Wednesday. OneBlood said the attack had disabled its information technology, forcing it to operate at a reduced capacity in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas. To manage its blood supply, the blood center was […]

1 hour ago

A vehicle sits in the parking lot of Al-Aqsa Islamic Society, in North Philadelphia, Wednesday, Jul...

Associated Press

Man shot in ‘execution-type’ killing outside mosque was a 43-year-old Philadelphia resident

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A man shot and killed outside the Philadelphia mosque where he was headed for a prayer service was identified by police on Wednesday as a 43-year-old resident of the city. Police and the district attorney’s office said they had no new information about what motivated a man in dark clothing to run […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Rudy Giuliani agrees to deal to end his bankruptcy case, pay creditors’ accounting firm $400,000

Rudy Giuliani has agreed to a last-minute deal to end his personal bankruptcy case and pay about $400,000 to a financial adviser hired by his creditors, avoiding a potential deep-dive into the former New York City mayor’s finances that was threatened by a federal judge. The agreement was filed Wednesday in federal court in White […]

1 hour ago

FILE - Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., arrives at Manhattan federal court Oct. 23, 2023, in New York. (A...

Associated Press

New Jersey school is removing Sen. Bob Menendez’s name from its building

WEST NEW YORK, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey elementary school will remove Sen. Bob Menendez’s name from its building after his conviction on federal bribery charges. A spokesperson for West New York Mayor Albio Sires confirmed on Wednesday that the name will be down before the start of the school year in September. The […]

1 hour ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Ukraine receives first F-16 fighter jets to bolster defenses against Russia, a US official tells AP