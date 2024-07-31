Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

US-Mexico border arrests are expected to drop 30% in July to a new low for Biden’s presidency

Jul 31, 2024, 6:06 AM

FILE - Migrants who crossed the Rio Grande and entered the U.S. from Mexico are lined up for proces...

FILE - Migrants who crossed the Rio Grande and entered the U.S. from Mexico are lined up for processing by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Sept. 23, 2023, in Eagle Pass, Texas. U.S. authorities say border arrests during July have plummeted to a new low for Joe Biden’s presidency, raising prospects that a temporary ban on asylum may be lifted soon. The Border Patrol is expected to arrest migrants about 57,000 times during the month, down about 30% from June and the lowest tally since September 2020, when COVID-19 slowed movement across many borders. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SAN DIEGO (AP) — United States-Mexico border arrests have plummeted about 30% in July to a new low for Joe Biden’s presidency, U.S. authorities said, raising prospects that a temporary ban on asylum may be lifted soon.

The U.S. Border Patrol is expected to arrest migrants about 57,000 times during the month, down from 83,536 arrests in June, the previous low mark of Biden’s presidency, according to two U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials who spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday on the condition of anonymity because the figures had not been released publicly. It would be the lowest monthly tally since 40,507 arrests in September 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic slowed movement across borders in many countries, including to the United States.

Even before Biden’s Democratic administration invoked powers to suspend asylum on June 5, border arrests had fallen by about half from a record-high of 250,000 in December amid increased Mexican enforcement. Since June 5, arrests have fallen by half again, helping the White House fend off attacks by former President Donald Trump and other Republicans that Democrats, including Vice President Kamala Harris, have allowed the border to spiral out of control.

The asylum halt would end if daily arrests drop below 1,500 over a seven-day average, a scenario that Customs and Border Protection officials are preparing for with arrests now hovering 1,600 to 1,700 day. The halt would be reinstated if arrests reach a seven-day daily average of 2,500, a threshold of “emergency border circumstances” that was immediately met when the restrictions took effect in June. Immigrant advocacy groups are challenging the asylum measures in court.

Under the halt, U.S. authorities deny a chance at asylum to anyone who crosses the border illegally. Unaccompanied children are exempt, and others may seek asylum-like forms of protection that allow them to stay in the United States with a higher bar and fewer benefits, like the United Nations Convention Against Torture.

Asked to comment on July numbers, the Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday referred to a statement last week that arrests had dropped 55% since asylum restrictions took effect.

San Diego was again the busiest corridor for illegal crossings in July, followed by Tucson, Arizona, an official said.

The biggest declines have been nationalities that are easiest to deport, including Mexicans, but people from other countries are also showing up less as other travel restrictions take hold, officials said. Chinese migration appears to have been slowed by Ecuador’s new visa requirements and more U.S. deportations to China.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of immigration at https://apnews.com/hub/immigration.

United States News

FILE - A linesman works on power lines under the morning sun, July 12, 2024, in Phoenix. On Wednesd...

Associated Press

Paychecks grew more slowly this spring, a sign inflation may keep cooling

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pay and benefits for America’s workers grew more slowly in the April-June quarter than in the first three months of the year, a trend that could keep price pressures in check and encourage the inflation-fighters at the Federal Reserve. Compensation as measured by the government’s Employment Cost Index rose 0.9% in the […]

32 minutes ago

Maricopa County recorder Republican primary switchup...

Associated Press

Critic of Arizona’s elections operations unseats incumbent election official in GOP primary

A critic of election security defeated the incumbent Maricopa County recorder in the Republican primary on July 30, 2024, AP reports.

40 minutes ago

FILE - Soprano Anna Netrebko attends a news conference on the premiere of Manon Lescaut in the Bols...

Associated Press

Anna Netrebko to sing at Palm Beach Opera gala in first US appearance since 2019

Soprano Anna Netrebko is scheduled to give a recital at the Palm Beach Opera for its gala on Feb. 3 in what would be her first U.S. appearance in six years. Considered the world’s top soprano, Netrebko was dropped by the Metropolitan Opera in 2022 after she refused a demand by Met general manager Peter […]

51 minutes ago

Associated Press

The Latest: Project 2025’s director steps down, and Trump says Harris ‘doesn’t like Jewish people’

The director of the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025 vision for a complete overhaul of the federal government has stepped down after blowback from Donald Trump’s campaign, which has tried to disavow the program created by many of the former president’s allies and former aides. Paul Dans’ exit comes after the project “completed exactly what it […]

2 hours ago

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting on combating fentanyl, in the Roosevelt Room of ...

Associated Press

Biden prods Congress to act to curb fentanyl from Mexico as Trump paints Harris as weak on border

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is prodding Congress to help him do more to combat the scourge of fentanyl before he leaves office. The Democratic administration is making the new policy push as former President Donald Trump steps up attacks against Vice President Kamala Harris, painting her as Biden’s feckless lieutenant in the battle […]

4 hours ago

FILE - This July 4, 2013, file photo shows a U.S. flag, in the shape of the country, in the outfiel...

Associated Press

Washington, DC, sues StubHub, saying the resale platform inflates ticket prices with deceptive fees

WASHINGTON (AP) — The attorney general for Washington, D.C., sued StubHub on Wednesday, accusing the ticket resale platform of advertising deceptively low prices and then ramping up prices with extra fees. The practice known as “drip pricing” violates consumer protection laws in the nation’s capital, Attorney General Brian Schwalb said. “StubHub intentionally hides the true […]

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

US-Mexico border arrests are expected to drop 30% in July to a new low for Biden’s presidency