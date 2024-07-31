PHOENIX – Abe Hamadeh leads the primary for Arizona’s 8th Congressional District, following the first ballot drop from counties across Arizona.

The first drop has Hamadeh earning 29.7% of the vote and Blake Masters second in the vote count, capturing 23.4% of the vote.

Hamadeh and Masters were both endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

“They will both be spectacular, and I’m pleased to announce that both Blake Masters and Abe Hamadeh have my Complete and Total Endorsement to be the next Congressman of Arizona’s 8th Congressional District — THEY WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN!” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on Saturday night.

Ben Toma is the only other candidate to earn over 20% of the vote with Trent Franks carrying 17.3% of the total votes. Anthony Kern and Patrick “Pat” Briody both have less than 5% of the vote.

Who will GOP CD8 nominee face in general election?

The winner will face Gregory Whitten, the only Democrat seeking the seat, in the Nov. 5 general election.

The GOP nominee will be the heavy favorite to win the U.S. House seat because Republicans have a large registration advantage in the West Valley district.

