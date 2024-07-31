Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Hamadeh leads Masters in Arizona CD8 Republican primary after the first ballot drop

Jul 30, 2024, 8:25 PM | Updated: 9:51 pm

Abe Hamadeh smiling...

Abe Hamadeh leads primary for Arizona 8th Congressional District following first ballot drop. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

Aaron Decker's Profile Picture

BY AARON DECKER


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Abe Hamadeh leads the primary for Arizona’s 8th Congressional District, following the first ballot drop from counties across Arizona.

The first drop has Hamadeh earning 29.7% of the vote and Blake Masters second in the vote count, capturing 23.4% of the vote.

Hamadeh and Masters were both endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

“They will both be spectacular, and I’m pleased to announce that both Blake Masters and Abe Hamadeh have my Complete and Total Endorsement to be the next Congressman of Arizona’s 8th Congressional District — THEY WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN!” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on Saturday night.

Ben Toma is the only other candidate to earn over 20% of the vote with Trent Franks carrying 17.3% of the total votes. Anthony Kern and Patrick “Pat” Briody both have less than 5% of the vote.

Hamadeh leads Masters in Arizona CD8 Republican primary after the first ballot drop