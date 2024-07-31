Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Abe Hamadeh leads Blake Masters in Arizona CD8 Republican primary

Jul 31, 2024, 7:23 AM

Arizona CD-8 Primary...

Abe Hamadeh leads primary for Arizona 8th Congressional District as of Wednesday morning. (Associated Press File Photos)

(Associated Press File Photos)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The race to be the Republican nominee in Arizona’s 8th Congressional District remained undecided Wednesday morning, but one candidate has a clear lead.

Abe Hamadeh led the primary for the district, according to the latest election data from the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office.

Hamadeh earned 29.7% of the votes counted so far, with Blake Masters in second with 25.2%.

State House Speaker Ben Toma is the only other candidate to earn over 20%, with former Congressman Trent Franks carrying 16.5%. State Sen. Anthony Kern and political newcomer Pat Briody each have less than 5%.

The winner will face Gregory Whitten, the only Democrat seeking the seat, in the Nov. 5 general election.

The GOP nominee will be the heavy favorite to win the U.S. House seat because Republicans have a large registration advantage in the West Valley district.

Rep. Debbie Lesko currently holds the West Valley congressional seat, but isn’t seeking reelection.

Lesko is instead running for a seat on the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors and easily won her primary. She’ll face David Sandoval, the only candidate in the Democrat primary, in the general.

Who are the leading Republican candidates in Arizona CD-8 primary?

Hamadeh and Masters share an unusual similarity: President Donald Trump endorsed both of them.

RELATED STORIES

“They will both be spectacular, and I’m pleased to announce that both Blake Masters and Abe Hamadeh have my Complete and Total Endorsement to be the next Congressman of Arizona’s 8th Congressional District — THEY WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN!” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on Saturday night.

The two Republican candidates also share experiences of losing to high-profile Democratic rivals.

Hamadeh lost the 2022 Arizona attorney general election to Kris Mayes. He unsuccessfully contested the election results multiple times in court.

Masters, a venture capitalist who lives in Tucson, was the losing Republican nominee against U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly in 2022.

Former Arizona state legislator and founder and president of Copper State Consulting Group Stan Barnes said this primary race is critical.

This is an updated version of a story originally published on July 30, 2024. 

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Arizona primary election 2024: Mesa, Scottsdale mayoral results...

KTAR.com

Valley mayoral races: Joe Arpaio loses again, Mesa contest is tight

The Arizona primary election of 2024 determined the future of various seats of power in cities around the Valley, from Mesa to Scottsdale.

24 minutes ago

Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona, seen speaking with reporters in Washington, D.C., on July 25, 2024, is ...

Kevin Stone

Here’s what Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona is saying about running mate speculation

When Kamala Harris visits seven battleground states next week, will Arizona's Sen. Mark Kelly be along for the ride as her running mate?

1 hour ago

Maricopa County recorder Republican primary switchup...

Associated Press

Critic of Arizona’s elections operations unseats incumbent election official in GOP primary

A critic of election security defeated the incumbent Maricopa County recorder in the Republican primary on July 30, 2024, AP reports.

5 hours ago

Solar panels in the desert...

Aaron Decker

SRP, Meta partner with EDP Renewables to open new solar park in Coolidge

SRP, Meta and EDP Renewables partner to open Brittlebush Solar Park in Coolidge, aimed at meeting renewable energy goals.

6 hours ago

The Mesa-based monkey-breeding facility owned and operated by the University of Washington that PET...

KTAR.com

PETA files complaint about alleged workplace violations at Mesa monkey research center

PETA filed a complaint for OSHA to investigate a Mesa-based monkey-breeding facility owned and operated by the University of Washington.

6 hours ago

Scottsdale Salutes will honor veterans and active-duty service members with ties to Scottsdale in N...

KTAR.com

Scottsdale Salutes program to honor local veterans, active-duty service members

The Scottsdale Salutes program aims to honor those who've served and active-duty service members each November in Old Town Scottsdale.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

Abe Hamadeh leads Blake Masters in Arizona CD8 Republican primary