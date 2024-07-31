PHOENIX — The race to be the Republican nominee in Arizona’s 8th Congressional District remained undecided Wednesday morning, but one candidate has a clear lead.

Abe Hamadeh led the primary for the district, according to the latest election data from the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office.

Hamadeh earned 29.7% of the votes counted so far, with Blake Masters in second with 25.2%.

State House Speaker Ben Toma is the only other candidate to earn over 20%, with former Congressman Trent Franks carrying 16.5%. State Sen. Anthony Kern and political newcomer Pat Briody each have less than 5%.

The winner will face Gregory Whitten, the only Democrat seeking the seat, in the Nov. 5 general election.

The GOP nominee will be the heavy favorite to win the U.S. House seat because Republicans have a large registration advantage in the West Valley district.

Rep. Debbie Lesko currently holds the West Valley congressional seat, but isn’t seeking reelection.

Lesko is instead running for a seat on the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors and easily won her primary. She’ll face David Sandoval, the only candidate in the Democrat primary, in the general.

Who are the leading Republican candidates in Arizona CD-8 primary?

Hamadeh and Masters share an unusual similarity: President Donald Trump endorsed both of them.

“They will both be spectacular, and I’m pleased to announce that both Blake Masters and Abe Hamadeh have my Complete and Total Endorsement to be the next Congressman of Arizona’s 8th Congressional District — THEY WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN!” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on Saturday night.

The two Republican candidates also share experiences of losing to high-profile Democratic rivals.

Hamadeh lost the 2022 Arizona attorney general election to Kris Mayes. He unsuccessfully contested the election results multiple times in court.

Masters, a venture capitalist who lives in Tucson, was the losing Republican nominee against U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly in 2022.

Former Arizona state legislator and founder and president of Copper State Consulting Group Stan Barnes said this primary race is critical.

This is an updated version of a story originally published on July 30, 2024.

