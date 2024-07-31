Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

NYC Mayor Eric Adams defends top advisor accused of sexual harassment

Jul 30, 2024, 5:05 PM

FILE - New York City Mayor Eric Adams holds a news conference at Manhattan's downtown heliport Nov....

FILE - New York City Mayor Eric Adams holds a news conference at Manhattan's downtown heliport Nov. 13, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams is standing by a top adviser and longtime friend who faces allegations that he sexually harassed female colleagues and retaliated against those who raised alarm over the alleged misconduct.

Timothy Pearson, a former high-ranking official in the New York Police Department who now advises the mayor on public safety, was named in a lawsuit filed Tuesday by a current deputy police chief, Miltiadis Marmara.

It is the fourth lawsuit in the last year against Pearson, who is currently being investigated by another city agency for his role in a brawl at a shelter for homeless migrants.

At a press briefing Tuesday, Adams described Pearson as a “good friend” and said his role in the administration had not changed as a result of the allegations.

“People have a tendency when accusations are made to say, ‘You know what, the pressure is hot, you need to just get rid of a person.’ I just don’t operate that way,” said Adams, a Democrat. “I believe in due process and let the process take its course.”

A lawyer for Pearson did not respond to a request for comment.

In the most recent lawsuit, Marmara said he observed Pearson harassing multiple female employees when the two worked together at an office created under Adams to monitor other city agencies.

During an office party in December 2022, Marmara said he walked into a copy room to find his chief of staff, Sgt. Roxanne Ludemann, grimacing as Pearson rubbed her bare shoulder.

Ludemann, who filed her own lawsuit against Pearson earlier this year, told Marmara that the harassment from Pearson was frequent in the office. Soon after, Marmara said he implemented a policy mandating that a supervisor follow Pearson around the office to ensure he wasn’t alone with any female employees.

Around the same time, Marmara said he informed the mayor’s brother, Bernard Adams, then a deputy police commissioner, about the incident. But Bernard Adams dismissed the claim, saying it was just “Tim being Tim,” according to the complaint.

An emailed message seeking comment from Bernard Adams, sent to his philanthropy project, Angels Helpers NYC, was not immediately returned.

Before Marmara rejoined the police department this past April, he said he witnessed Pearson sexually harassing other women in the office, at times “howling” at them and staring at them.

He said other officials were concerned by Pearson’s behavior but were afraid to cross a high-ranking advisor widely understood to be among the mayor’s closest confidantes.

“Pearson was constantly flaunting his relationship with the mayor,” Marmara told The Associated Press. “He’d say ‘I destroyed this person’s career, I could destroy that person’s career.’ It’s a form of psychological grooming to show that he has power that was totally enabled by the mayor.”

Pearson has no official role within the police department and technically works for the city’s Economic Development Corporation, a quasi-public agency. But he wields unusual influence over the department, personally approving nearly all discretionary promotions of officers, according to the lawsuit.

Months after the copy room incident, Marmara said he learned Pearson was blocking Luddeman’s promotion. When Marmara confronted him about it, he said Pearson asked, “what is she going to do for me?” He then suggested that Ludemann work as his personal driver, the lawsuit said.

In the lawsuit, Mamara also said that a female pastor who he was friendly with had once come to him with a complaint that Pearson had sexually abused her in either 2014 or 2015. Mamara said he had viewed a criminal complaint she made to the department.

A spokesperson for the police department did not respond to an inquiry about the complaint.

The city’s Law Department declined to comment.

United States News

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris boards Air Force Two as she departs Westfield-Barnes Regional A...

Associated Press

Harris’ views on key issues over the years

WASHINGTON (AP) — In her campaign against Republican Donald Trump, Vice President Kamala Harris says that she will “proudly put my record against his any day of the week.” The proposition isn’t so simple. Republicans are resurfacing Harris’ previous positions from her failed presidential campaign four years ago, and they’re blaming her for controversies on […]

14 minutes ago

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks, Jan. 9, 2024, in Atlanta. With less than 100 days until...

Associated Press

Harris is calibrating her policy pitch for going to battle with Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is facing the delicate task of calibrating her policy pitch to American voters, a standard task for any White House hopeful but one that comes with additional challenges this year. First, Harris is running for president while serving under President Joe Biden, meaning she’s linked to anything that […]

22 minutes ago

A pedestrian walks along the sidewalk past a sign in support of Kamal Harris on Tuesday, July 30, 2...

Associated Press

Harris gives Democrats a jolt in a critical part of swing-state Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — More than 40 people filed into a converted coffee shop on a recent Saturday morning in Madison, Wisconsin, to organize in a west-side neighborhood for Vice President Kamala Harris. A month ago, fewer than 10 people showed up for a similar event for President Joe Biden. Some told organizers they were […]

29 minutes ago

FILE - Law enforcement officers respond to Santa Fe High School after an active shooter was reporte...

Associated Press

Trial to begin in lawsuit filed against accused attacker’s parents over Texas school shooting

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — A lawsuit accusing the parents of a former Texas high school student of negligence for not securing weapons he allegedly used in a 2018 shooting at his campus that killed 10 people was set to go before a jury on Wednesday. Opening statements were expected in Galveston, Texas, in the civil […]

31 minutes ago

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the American Federation of Teachers' 88th nationa...

Associated Press

About 8 in 10 Democrats are satisfied with Harris in stark shift after Biden drops out: AP-NORC poll

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris appears to have energized Democrats in the early days of her candidacy, with the surge in warm feelings extending across multiple groups, including some key Democratic constituencies that had been especially tepid about President Joe Biden, a new poll shows. About 8 in 10 Democrats say they would […]

32 minutes ago

Associated Press

Vermont man evacuates neighbors during flooding, weeks after witnessing a driver get swept away

LYNDON, Vt. (AP) — Weeks after Jason Pilbin witnessed a driver get swept away by floodwaters, his northeastern Vermont community was ravaged again by flooding from heavy rains on Tuesday. Pilbin went outside with a flashlight and headlamp around 2:30 a.m. to help some neighbors evacuate and then collected their vital medications about 20 minutes […]

33 minutes ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams defends top advisor accused of sexual harassment