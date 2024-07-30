Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Families seek answers after inmates’ bodies returned without internal organs

Jul 30, 2024, 3:43 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Agolia Moore was shocked to get a call telling her that her son was found dead in an Alabama prison of a suspected drug overdose. She had spoken to him to earlier that evening and he was doing fine, talking about his hope to move into the prison’s honor dorm, Moore said.

When his body arrived at the funeral home, after undergoing a state autopsy, the undertaker told the family that the 43-year-old’s internal organs were missing. The family said they had not given permission for his organs to be retained or destroyed.

Moore said her daughter and other son drove four hours to the University of Alabama at Birmingham, where the autopsy had been performed, and picked up a sealed red bag containing what they were told was their brother’s organs. They buried the bag along with him.

“We should not be here. This is something out of science fiction. Any human would not believe that something so barbaric is happening,” Kelvin’s brother Simone Moore, said Tuesday.

Six families, who had loved ones die in the state prison system, have filed lawsuits against the commissioner of the Alabama Department of Corrections and others, saying their family members’ bodies were returned to them missing internal organs after undergoing state-ordered autopsies. The families crowded into a Montgomery courtroom Tuesday for a brief status conference in the consolidated litigation.

“We will be seeking more answers about what happened to these organs and where they ended up,” Lauren Faraino, an attorney representing the families said after court. Faraino said there are additional families who are affected.

In one of the lawsuits, another family said a funeral home in 2021 similarly told them that “none of the organs had been returned” with their father’s body after his death while incarcerated.

The lawsuits also state that a group of UAB medical students in 2018 became concerned that a disproportionate number of the specimens they encountered during their medical training originated from people who had died in prison. They questioned if families of incarcerated people had the same ability as other patients’ families to request that organs be returned with the body.

UAB, in an earlier statement about the dispute, said that the Alabama Department of Corrections was “responsible for obtaining proper authorizations from the appropriate legal representative of the deceased.” “UAB does not harvest organs from bodies of inmates for research as has been reported in media reports,” the statement read.

UAB spokesperson Hannah Echols said in an emailed statement Tuesday that sometimes that organs are kept for additional testing if a pathologist believes it is needed to help determine the cause of death.

The University of Alabama System, which includes UAB, is a defendant in the lawsuits. Lawyers for the university system indicated they will file a motion to dismiss the lawsuits. UAB no longer does autopsies for the state prison system.

The Alabama Department of Corrections did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

United States News

N.C. Governor Roy Cooper smiles as he steps up to speak, speaks at a press conference, Thursday, Ju...

Associated Press

North Carolina governor says Harris ‘has a lot of great options’ for running mate

SUPPLY, N.C. (AP) — A day after confirming he wouldn’t be a candidate for Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday at a public event that he’s excited that Democrats “have a lot of great options for her to choose from.” Speaking in coastal Brunswick County with U.S. Environmental […]

9 minutes ago

Associated Press

Some Ohio residents can now get $25,000 for injuries in $600 million train derailment settlement

People who live near East Palestine, Ohio, can now get $25,000 apiece for any injuries they sustained after last year’s Norfolk Southern freight train derailment on top of whatever money they get for property damage as part of the $600 million class-action settlement. The lawyers who negotiated the deal have increased the estimated injury payment […]

9 minutes ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: KTAR News Special: Arizona Primary Election 2024

Arizonans across the state are heading to the polls for the 2024 primary election. Jim Sharpe hosts KTAR News’ Arizona Primary Election Special with guests: Stan Barnes, former Arizona state legislator and founder & president of Copper State Consulting Group Stacy Pearson, Democratic political consultant and co-founder of Lumen Strategies Colton Krolak, KTAR News reporter […]

34 minutes ago

Pinellas County Commissioner Rene Flowers attends a meeting of the Pinellas County commissioners on...

Associated Press

Florida county approves deal to build a new Tampa Bay Rays stadium

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays have the government backing they need to build a long-sought-after ballpark after the Pinellas County Commissioners approved on Tuesday the west-central Florida county’s share of the funding for the 30,000-seat stadium. The county voted 5-2 to approve spending about $312.5 million for its share of the ballpark […]

46 minutes ago

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump wraps up a campaign rally, Saturday...

Associated Press

FACT FOCUS: Google autocomplete results around Trump lead to claims of election interference

With fewer than 100 days until the 2024 election, social media users are claiming that a lack of Google autocomplete results about former President Donald Trump and his attempted assassination is evidence of election interference. Many posts include screenshots showing what the autocomplete feature, which predicts what users are trying to type, has generated for […]

47 minutes ago

FILE - Democrat state Sen. Cleo Fields speaks during the swearing in of the Louisiana state legisla...

Associated Press

Democrats look to longtime state Sen. Cleo Fields to flip Louisiana congressional seat blue

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Poised to flip a once reliably Republican congressional seat in Louisiana, Democrats’ are placing their hopes with state Sen. Cleo Fields, who has been a fixture in state politics for more than three decades and is looking to return to Congress. Political experts say the path to Washington seems to […]

1 hour ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

Families seek answers after inmates’ bodies returned without internal organs