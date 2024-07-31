PHOENIX – A new solar park in Coolidge was unveiled on Monday.

The Brittlebush Solar Park was created in a partnership with EDP Renewables North America (EDPR NA), a renewable energy developer, SRP and Meta. The 200-megawatt facility is aimed at meeting ” … ambitious sustainability and renewable energy goals,” according to an SRP press release.

“We’re proud of the partnership with Salt River Project and Meta that has resulted in reducing carbon emissions, local economic benefits and diversifying Arizona’s energy portfolio. This is something every Arizonan can get behind,” Sandhya Ganapathy, CEO of EDP Renewables North America, said.

The projects total capacity will support Meta’s data center in Mesa and aid the company in using 100% renewable energy. The data center will also be supported by two SRP solar power facilities. EDPR NA and Meta have partnered twice before on renewable energy projects.

The solar park will also aid SRP’s goals of reducing emissions by 82% by 2035. It also sees the park as ” … providing affordable and reliable energy to one of the fastest growing areas in the country.”

Brittlebush is expected to benefit local economies by providing millions of dollars to local governments. The solar parks website puts the total economic impact of the project at $36 million. The company states the facility created 300 construction jobs and will allow for five permanent jobs in operations and maintenance.

“With more solar energy entering our community, Coolidge will continue to receive economic benefits and be recognized as a leader in renewable energy development in Arizona,” Rick Miller, Coolidge City Manager, said.

Brittlebush is EDPR NA’s second operational solar park in Arizona and the company is currently developing the Table Top Solar Park near Casa Grande. The developer is operating 17 solar parks and 61 wind farms in the country.

