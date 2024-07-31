Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

SRP, Meta partner with EDP Renewables to open new solar park in Coolidge

Jul 31, 2024, 4:35 AM

Solar panels in the desert...

SRP, Meta and EDP Renewables are opening a new solar park in Coolidge. (File Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

(File Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

Aaron Decker's Profile Picture

BY AARON DECKER


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – A new solar park in Coolidge was unveiled on Monday.

The Brittlebush Solar Park was created in a partnership with EDP Renewables North America (EDPR NA), a renewable energy developer, SRP and Meta. The 200-megawatt facility is aimed at meeting ” … ambitious sustainability and renewable energy goals,” according to an SRP press release.

“We’re proud of the partnership with Salt River Project and Meta that has resulted in reducing carbon emissions, local economic benefits and diversifying Arizona’s energy portfolio. This is something every Arizonan can get behind,” Sandhya Ganapathy, CEO of EDP Renewables North America, said.

The projects total capacity will support Meta’s data center in Mesa and aid the company in using 100% renewable energy. The data center will also be supported by two SRP solar power facilities. EDPR NA and Meta have partnered twice before on renewable energy projects.

The solar park will also aid SRP’s goals of reducing emissions by 82% by 2035. It also sees the park as ” … providing affordable and reliable energy to one of the fastest growing areas in the country.”

Brittlebush is expected to benefit local economies by providing millions of dollars to local governments. The solar parks website puts the total economic impact of the project at $36 million. The company states the facility created 300 construction jobs and will allow for five permanent jobs in operations and maintenance.

“With more solar energy entering our community, Coolidge will continue to receive economic benefits and be recognized as a leader in renewable energy development in Arizona,” Rick Miller, Coolidge City Manager, said.

Brittlebush is EDPR NA’s second operational solar park in Arizona and the company is currently developing the Table Top Solar Park near Casa Grande. The developer is operating 17 solar parks and 61 wind farms in the country.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

The Mesa-based monkey-breeding facility owned and operated by the University of Washington that PET...

KTAR.com

PETA files complaint about alleged workplace violations at Mesa monkey research center

PETA filed a complaint for OSHA to investigate a Mesa-based monkey-breeding facility owned and operated by the University of Washington.

10 minutes ago

Scottsdale Salutes will honor veterans and active-duty service members with ties to Scottsdale in N...

KTAR.com

Scottsdale Salutes program to honor local veterans, active-duty service members

The Scottsdale Salutes program aims to honor those who've served and active-duty service members each November in Old Town Scottsdale.

21 minutes ago

Stock image of a snuffed out cigarette butt. The city of Tempe widened the range of its smoke-free ...

Payne Moses

Tempe widens smoke-free policy to several high-use recreational parks

The city of Tempe declared that its high-use parks will now be smoke-free areas to further foster healthy experiences for community members.

31 minutes ago

Jack Sellers and Thomas Galvin...

KTAR.com

Maricopa Count Board of Supervisors: 1 member likely to lose primary election, another to advance

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors is likely to see a minimum of three new faces this cycle after a current member was trailing big in Tuesday's primary election.

5 hours ago

Jerry Sheridan and Tyler Kamp are heading toward a faceoff in the general election after both candi...

KTAR.com

Jerry Sheridan, Tyler Kamp heading toward general election battle for Maricopa County Sheriff

Jerry Sheridan and Tyler Kamp are heading toward a faceoff in the general election after both candidates held leads in the primary on Tuesday evening.

7 hours ago

Justin Heap sitting at desk...

Aaron Decker

Justin Heap ahead in Republican primary for Maricopa County Recorder

Justin Heap leads Stephen Richer in Republican primary for Maricopa County Recorder after first ballot drop.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

SRP, Meta partner with EDP Renewables to open new solar park in Coolidge