PHOENIX — The city of Scottsdale will honor those who served and continue to serve in the United States Armed Forces in November as part of its annual Scottsdale Salutes program, according to a press release.

Light pole banners featuring local veterans and current members of the military will be displayed for two weeks throughout Old Town.

“This program is a way for our city to publicly thank and recognize the sacrifices made by our veterans, active-duty military, National Guard members and reservists,” Mayor David D. Ortega said. “They are valued members of our community, and we are honored to salute them.”

All active-duty service members, veterans, members of the National Guard and reserves who live in Scottsdale or have significant ties to the community are eligible for nomination.

“We are proud to continue this tradition of honoring service members through the Scottsdale Salutes program,” Land Anderson, chair of the Veterans Advisory Commission, said.

What is Scottsdale Salutes?

The Scottsdale Salutes program was initiated by the Scottsdale Veterans Advisory Commission, a group appointed to advise and raise awareness on veterans’ issues and contributions throughout the community.

This year, the commission expanded eligibility for the program to honor veterans whose connection to Scottsdale is through their work. Updated criteria includes a section for those who “demonstrate a strong connection to the Scottsdale community by working in Scottsdale for a substantial period (a minimum of five years).”

To nominate an individual, visit the program’s website. Nominations can be submitted up until Sept. 27.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.