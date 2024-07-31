Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

PETA files complaint about alleged workplace violations at Mesa monkey research center

Jul 31, 2024, 4:25 AM

The Mesa-based monkey-breeding facility owned and operated by the University of Washington that PET...

The Mesa-based monkey-breeding facility owned and operated by the University of Washington that PETA filed a complaint against. (PETA)

(PETA)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — PETA filed a complaint on Monday for the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration to investigate a Mesa-based monkey-breeding facility owned and operated by the University of Washington.

Documents show there have been 49 workplace safety violations that took place over the past three years at the facility, according to PETA.

The Mesa facility houses 400 to 500 endangered pig-tailed macaque monkeys who are bred and later shipped to the University of Washington’s National Primate Research Center laboratory (and other facilities) for experimentation.

“Workers are routinely injured, sickened and exposed to the deadly pathogens that run rampant in the University of Washington’s monkey facilities,” PETA primate scientist Dr. Lisa Jones-Engel said in a press release. “PETA calls on OSHA to investigate this dangerous and apparently incompetent facility before these violations turn into a public health emergency.”

RELATED STORIES

The documents suggest employees at the center are regularly bitten and or scratched by the monkeys who are under stress. Workers are also poked with needles on occasion and have been splashed in the eyes with body fluids from the monkeys.

Illnesses are also being spread from the contaminated equipment, so much so that one employee in Seattle said that “virtually everyone … gets ill at some point in their first six months” from either staph or shigella infections or being around “aerosolized fecal matter,” according to PETA’s press release.

The monkeys at the Mesa facility carry bacteria and viruses that can be spread to humans, including shigella, salmonella, staphylococcus bacteria and the herpes B virus — a virus that’s lethal to 80% of humans who contract it, according to PETA.

When workers are exposed to the herpes B virus in Seattle, they are taken to the University’s emergency room for evaluation and treatment, something that is dissimilar to the way exposure is handled at the Mesa facility.

Infections and diseases were “rampant” at the Mesa facility which resulted in monkeys’ deaths, according to the press release via a 2021 investigation by The Arizona Republic. 

Some of the infringements at the Mesa facility also violated the federal Animal Welfare Act, however these violations were not reported to authorities even though it was required. There has been limited involvement from state agencies since the facility is on tribal land.

PETA filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Agriculture in June and asked for action and civil and/or criminal penalties through the U.S. Department of Justice to be handed out.

Michele Basso was removed as primate center director by the University of Washington on May 31. This came two months after PETA asked for her dismissal and gave UW documentation to suggest she was responsible for multiple violations of animal welfare laws and worker injuries.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Scottsdale Salutes will honor veterans and active-duty service members with ties to Scottsdale in N...

KTAR.com

Scottsdale Salutes program to honor local veterans, active-duty service members

The Scottsdale Salutes program aims to honor those who've served and active-duty service members each November in Old Town Scottsdale.

12 minutes ago

Stock image of a snuffed out cigarette butt. The city of Tempe widened the range of its smoke-free ...

Payne Moses

Tempe widens smoke-free policy to several high-use recreational parks

The city of Tempe declared that its high-use parks will now be smoke-free areas to further foster healthy experiences for community members.

22 minutes ago

Jack Sellers and Thomas Galvin...

KTAR.com

Maricopa Count Board of Supervisors: 1 member likely to lose primary election, another to advance

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors is likely to see a minimum of three new faces this cycle after a current member was trailing big in Tuesday's primary election.

5 hours ago

Jerry Sheridan and Tyler Kamp are heading toward a faceoff in the general election after both candi...

KTAR.com

Jerry Sheridan, Tyler Kamp heading toward general election battle for Maricopa County Sheriff

Jerry Sheridan and Tyler Kamp are heading toward a faceoff in the general election after both candidates held leads in the primary on Tuesday evening.

7 hours ago

Justin Heap sitting at desk...

Aaron Decker

Justin Heap ahead in Republican primary for Maricopa County Recorder

Justin Heap leads Stephen Richer in Republican primary for Maricopa County Recorder after first ballot drop.

7 hours ago

Arizona 2024 primary election live blog...

KTAR.com

Live blog: Arizonans cast their votes in primaries, setting the stage for general election

Follow this live blog to stay up-to-date on the Arizona 2024 primary election, which will shape the future of the Nov. 5 general election.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

PETA files complaint about alleged workplace violations at Mesa monkey research center