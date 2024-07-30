Microsoft’s cloud business powers 10% growth in quarterly profits

Close
Jul 30, 2024, 1:20 PM

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — Microsoft reported a 10% increase in quarterly profits Tuesday as it tries to maintain its position as a leader in artificial intelligence technology.

The software giant said its fiscal fourth-quarter profit was $22 billion, or $2.95 per share, slightly beating analyst expectations for $2.94 per share.

It posted revenue of $64.7 billion in the April-June period, up 15% from last year. Analysts polled by FactSet Research had been looking for revenue of $64.38 billion.

Microsoft’s growth was led by its cloud computing business, where quarterly revenue rose 19% to $28.5 billion.

The Redmond, Washington-based company doesn’t report revenue specifically from AI products but says it tries to infuse the technology into all of its business segments, including its cloud computing contracts, its workplace software and its Windows computer operating system.

