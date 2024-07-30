Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

Project 2025 director leaves Heritage Foundation after Democrat attacks and Trump criticism

Jul 30, 2024

FILE - An American flag is seen upside down at the Heritage Foundation in Washington, May 31, 2024. The conservative think tank that is planning for a complete overhaul of the federal government in the event of a Republican presidential win is suggesting that President Joe Biden might try to hold the White House "by force" if he loses the November election. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — The director of the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025 vision for a complete overhaul of the federal government has stepped down, a spokesperson for the think tank confirmed Tuesday.

Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts said in a statement the group is sticking to its original timeline and Paul Dans’ exit comes after the project “completed exactly what it set out to do: bringing together over 110 leading conservative organizations to create a unified conservative vision, motivated to devolve power from the unelected administrative state, and returning it to the people. This tool was built for any future administration to use.”

But the news came after former President Donald Trump increasingly disavowed and criticized Project 2025, prompting speculation that his campaign forced the exit.

“President Trump’s campaign has been very clear for over a year that Project 2025 had nothing to do with the campaign, did not speak for the campaign, and should not be associated with the campaign or the President in any way,” Trump campaign advisers Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita said in a statement. “Reports of Project 2025’s demise would be greatly welcomed and should serve as notice to anyone or any group trying to misrepresent their influence with President Trump and his campaign — it will not end well for you.”

Many Trump allies and former top aides contributed to the project, which proposes a mass firing of government employees and sweeping changes to American life. Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign and top Democrats have repeatedly tied Trump to Project 2025 as they argue against a second Trump term.

Associated Press writers Michelle L. Price in New York and Lisa Mascaro in Washington contributed to this report.

The Associated Press receives support from several private foundations to enhance its explanatory coverage of elections and democracy. See more about AP’s democracy initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

