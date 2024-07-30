Close
A New York state police recruit is charged with assaulting a trooper and trying to grab his gun

Jul 30, 2024

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (AP) — A New York state trooper recruit was arrested after he attacked a trooper and tried to grab his gun while attending a training academy last week, state police said.

The 22-year-old was at a training academy at the campus of the closed Cazenovia College in central New York on July 23 when he told troopers he wanted to drop out of the academy and leave, state police spokesperson Beau Duffy said.

A trooper assigned to the training facility was helping to make arrangements for the recruit to resign when the recruit lunged at the trooper tried to grab the trooper’s gun out of its holster, Duffy said.

The recruit was arrested on charges of assault and attempted robbery. The trooper suffered a minor injury, Duffy said. He was treated at a hospital and released.

The recruit was arraigned on the charges and released on bail. The Madison County district attorney’s office did not answer a request for information about his attorney.

