Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Lawsuit says Norfolk Southern’s freight trains cause chronic delays for Amtrak

Jul 30, 2024, 10:43 AM | Updated: 12:18 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Norfolk Southern railroad has been causing chronic delays for Amtrak between New York and New Orleans by forcing the passenger trains to wait while its massive freight trains pass, the federal government said in a lawsuit filed Tuesday.

The Justice Department took the unusual step of filing a lawsuit because it says Norfolk Southern is consistently violating the federal law that requires Amtrak’s trains to get priority when they cross a freight railroad’s tracks. Amtrak relies on tracks owned by one of the six major freight railroads across most of the country.

“Americans should not experience travel delays because rail carriers break the law,” Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said.

Norfolk Southern spokesman Tom Crosson said the railroad is committed to complying with the law requiring passenger trains to get priority and helping expand passenger rail.

“Over the past several months with Amtrak, we have focused on the on-time performance of the Crescent passenger train,” Crosson said. “We hope to resolve these concerns and continue to make progress together.”

Only 24% of Amtrak’s southbound trains running on Norfolk Southern’s network reached their destinations on time last year, forcing most of the 266,000 passengers traveling the Crescent Route between New York and New Orleans to deal with delays, according to the lawsuit.

In one instance, an Amtrak train just 10 miles outside New Orleans was delayed for nearly an hour because Norfolk Southern forced it to travel behind a slow-moving freight train. In another, the railroad’s dispatchers made an Amtrak train wait for three freight trains to pass.

Often, there is no way for an Amtrak train to pass one of Norfolk Southern’s trains because the railroad is running longer and longer freight trains that won’t fit on one of its sidings along the main line. All the major freight railroads now regularly run trains that stretch more than 2 miles long.

Amtrak officials didn’t immediately comment on the lawsuit or its efforts to resolve the problems with Norfolk Southern.

“For half a century, federal law has required freight rail companies to give Amtrak passenger rail service preference on their tracks — yet compliance with this important law has been uneven at best,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said.

Norfolk Southern is one of the nation’s biggest freight railroads based in Atlanta that operates trains all across the eastern United States.

United States News

The door plug from the Alaska Airlines Flight 1282's Boeing 737-9 MAX airplane is shown at the Nati...

Associated Press

A panel that blew off a Boeing jet will get star billing during a Washington hearing

A panel that blew off a Boeing 737 Max during an Alaska Airlines flight was displayed for the media Tuesday at the National Transportation Safety Board’s laboratory in Washington, D.C., and will be a key part of a two-day investigative hearing set for next week. Federal investigators have been examining the mid exit door plug […]

26 minutes ago

Associated Press

Georgia website that lets people cancel voter registrations briefly displayed personal data

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia election officials are encouraging people to use a state website to cancel voter registrations when someone moves out of state or dies, a nod to Republican concerns that there are invalid registrations on the rolls. But Monday’s rollout of the site by Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was marred by […]

27 minutes ago

Associated Press

Atlanta man pleads guilty to making phone threats to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

ATLANTA (AP) — An Atlanta man pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to threating U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene in phone calls to the Georgia Republican’s Washington office. Sean Patrick Cirillo, 34, pleaded guilty to a charge of transmitting interstate threats before a U.S. District Court judge in Atlanta, according to court records. He will […]

29 minutes ago

FILE - Oriel Moore describes life without her brother, 38-year-old Othel Moore Jr., to reporters De...

Associated Press

Relatives sue for prison video after guards charged in Black Missouri man’s death

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The family of a Black Missouri man who prosecutors say was killed by guards in a Missouri prison sued Tuesday for surveillance video of the moments leading up to his death. Four prison guards were charged last month with murder, and a fifth with accessory to involuntary manslaughter, in 38-year-old […]

30 minutes ago

Associated Press

Entrepreneur who sought to merge celebrities, social media and crypto faces fraud charges

NEW YORK (AP) — A California entrepreneur who sought to merge the bitcoin culture with social media by letting people bet on the future reputation of celebrities and influencers has been arrested on a fraud charge. Nader Al-Naji, 32, was arrested in Los Angeles on Saturday on a wire fraud charge filed against him in […]

37 minutes ago

FILE - In this June 30, 2020, file photo, a box of absentee ballots wait to be counted at the Alban...

Associated Press

Republican challenge to New York’s mail voting expansion reaches state’s highest court

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s highest court heard arguments Tuesday in a Republican challenge of a law that allows any registered voter to cast a mail-in ballot during the early voting period. The case, which is led by Rep. Elise Stefanik and includes other lawmakers and the Republican National Committee, is part of a […]

1 hour ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Lawsuit says Norfolk Southern’s freight trains cause chronic delays for Amtrak