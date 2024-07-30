Close
DAVE RAMSEY

Dave Ramsey says: Only buy a house to rent it out if you’re debt-free and buying with cash

Jul 30, 2024, 1:00 PM

Buying a vacation home for passive income? Guidelines to follow...

Want to make passive income by renting out a home you own? Be careful, Dave Ramsey says. (Pexels File Photo)

(Pexels File Photo)

Dave Ramsey's Profile Picture

BY DAVE RAMSEY


Dear Dave,

How do you feel about someone buying a vacation home, then renting it out when they’re not there?

Randall

Dear Randall,

As long as you’re debt-free and buying with cash, I’m cool with it. A vacation home is a really nice “extra” as you start building wealth. It’s still basically a very large, very expensive toy. Still, it could become something of a money maker for you if you play your cards right.

But here’s another side to vacation home rentals that most folks don’t consider. You might make some money, but there will almost always be several weeks during a year when it sits there empty. Chances are you won’t get rich renting it out, but if you’re talking about something that’s more of a plan to offset the annual costs of your toy, I don’t think you’ll be disappointed.

Be ready to deal with lots of spills on the carpet and damage from your guests, along with general maintenance and repairs. There’s always something that needs attention when you own a property. But if you can handle all that financially and emotionally, I think you’ll be fine.

Best of luck, Randall!

—Dave

