Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Spirit Airlines is going upscale. In a break from its history, it will offer fares with extra perks

Jul 30, 2024, 10:15 AM | Updated: 11:22 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Spirit Airlines is moving farther away from its history as a fee-happy budget airline and will start selling tickets that include some of its most popular extras in a single bundle.

The Florida-based airline said Tuesday it will offer several new ticket types, topped by a “Go Big” package that will include priority check-in, a roomier seat, snacks and drinks, a checked bag, a carry-on bag and free WiFi.

CEO Ted Christie said the changes are “taking low-fare travel to new heights,” but they also indicate the deep trouble with Spirit’s longtime business model.

The airline with bright yellow planes hasn’t made a full-year profit since 2019 — it has lost nearly $2.4 billion since — leading industry analysts to mull whether a bankruptcy filing could be in Spirit’s future.

Full-service carriers Delta and United account for an outsized share of the U.S. airline industry’s profit, and they are doing it by focusing on premium flyers while also selling bare-bones “basic economy” fares that compete with Spirit, Frontier and Allegiant for the most cost-conscious travelers.

“We listened to our guests and are excited to deliver what they want: choices for an elevated experience that are affordable and provide unparalleled value,” Christie said.

United States News

Associated Press

Illinois sheriff, whose deputy killed Sonya Massey apologizes: ‘I offer up no excuses’

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois sheriff whose deputy shot Sonya Massey, the unarmed Black woman who called 911 for help in her Springfield home, apologized to the community during a gathering Monday night, saying, “I offer up no excuses.” Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell faced a hostile crowd of more than 500 people at […]

38 minutes ago

Associated Press

A New York state police recruit is charged with assaulting a trooper and trying to grab his gun

CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (AP) — A New York state trooper recruit was arrested after he attacked a trooper and tried to grab his gun while attending a training academy last week, state police said. The 22-year-old was at a training academy at the campus of the closed Cazenovia College in central New York on July 23 […]

39 minutes ago

Associated Press

Lawsuit says Norfolk Southern’s freight trains cause chronic delays for Amtrak

Norfolk Southern railroad has been causing chronic delays for Amtrak between New York and New Orleans by forcing the passenger trains to wait while its massive freight trains pass, the federal government said in a lawsuit filed Tuesday. The Justice Department took the unusual step of filing a lawsuit because it says Norfolk Southern is […]

42 minutes ago

Victor Moses shows his hand as he talks in his apartment located in a high-rise building Thursday, ...

Associated Press

Police recruit who lost both legs in ‘barbaric hazing ritual’ sues Denver, paramedics and officers

DENVER (AP) — A police recruit who had to have both of his legs amputated after losing consciousness and repeatedly collapsing during fight training at Denver’s police academy is suing those who allegedly forced him to continue the “barbaric hazing ritual” after paramedics ignored warning signs. Victor Moses, 29, alleges in a lawsuit filed Tuesday […]

46 minutes ago

Associated Press

Providence patients’ lawsuit claims negligence over potential exposure to hepatitis B and C, HIV

Four people who were potentially exposed to hepatitis B and C and HIV during surgeries at a Portland-area hospital have filed a class action lawsuit against Providence, the medical facility and an anesthesiology group claiming their negligence has caused pain, shock and anxiety. The four patients from Clackamas County, identified in the lawsuit by their […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

83-year-old Alabama former legislator sentenced to 13 months in federal prison for kickback scheme

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The longest-serving member of the Alabama House of Representatives was sentenced to 13 months in federal prison Tuesday on charges of federal conspiracy and obstruction of justice, despite an earlier nonbinding plea agreement that gave the 83-year-old a more lenient sentence to be served at home. John Rogers was also charged […]

1 hour ago

Sponsored Articles

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

Spirit Airlines is going upscale. In a break from its history, it will offer fares with extra perks