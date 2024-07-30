Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Providence patients’ lawsuit claims negligence over potential exposure to hepatitis B and C, HIV

Jul 30, 2024, 10:14 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Four people who were potentially exposed to hepatitis B and C and HIV during surgeries at a Portland-area hospital have filed a class action lawsuit against Providence, the medical facility and an anesthesiology group claiming their negligence has caused pain, shock and anxiety.

The four patients from Clackamas County, identified in the lawsuit by their initials, underwent surgeries at Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center in Oregon City between March 2022 and February 2024, the lawsuit said. On July 11, Providence sent notices to about 2,200 patients saying the physician who administered anesthesia “failed to adhere to infection control procedures,” which exposed patients to hepatitis and HIV.

Providence encouraged the patients to be tested for the deadly viruses, “and stated that Defendant Providence ‘will reach out to discuss test results and next steps’ only ‘if a patient tests positive.’ ”

The statement did not identify the physician, who worked with the Oregon Anesthesiology Group. The physician was fired following an investigation, the lawsuit said.

Phone messages left at the Providence hospital and the anesthesiology group seeking comment were not immediately returned.

Hepatitis B can cause liver damage, cirrhosis, liver cancer and possibly death. Hepatitis C is a blood-borne viral infection of the liver, and HIV is a virus that attacks the body’s immune system.

The lawsuit said potential exposure to these infections have caused the the patients “pain, suffering, shock, horror, anguish, grief, anxiety, nervousness, embarrassment, humiliation, loss of enjoyment of life, and other general and special damages in an amount to be proven at trial.”

They have been “forced to incur the expense, inconvenience, and distraction from everyday activities due to the worry and stress” over the possible infection, the lawsuit said.

One patient was tested for hepatitis B, hepatitis C and HIV and while the tests came back negative, she has experienced symptoms that made her concerned that she may have one of the viruses. She must be tested again in the near future, the lawsuit said.

“Until she receives the new test results, Plaintiff D.C. cannot have any certainty about whether she has been exposed to hepatitis B, hepatitis C, or HIV,” the lawsuit said. “And even after she receives her test results, there is no guarantee Plaintiff D.C. is safe from these infections given the possibility of false negative test results.”

United States News

Associated Press

Spirit Airlines is going upscale. In a break from its history, it will offer fares with extra perks

Spirit Airlines is moving farther away from its history as a fee-happy budget airline and will start selling tickets that include some of its most popular extras in a single bundle. The Florida-based airline said Tuesday it will offer several new ticket types, topped by a “Go Big” package that will include priority check-in, a […]

7 minutes ago

Associated Press

83-year-old Alabama former legislator sentenced to 13 months in federal prison for kickback scheme

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The longest-serving member of the Alabama House of Representatives was sentenced to 13 months in federal prison Tuesday on charges of federal conspiracy and obstruction of justice, despite an earlier nonbinding plea agreement that gave the 83-year-old a more lenient sentence to be served at home. John Rogers was also charged […]

15 minutes ago

This image provided by the Florida Department of Corrections shows Lorak K.Cole, convicted of kidna...

Associated Press

August execution date set for Florida man involved in 1994 killing and rape in national forest

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man convicted of kidnapping adult siblings camping in a national forest in 1994 before raping the sister and murdering the brother has been scheduled to be executed next month. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the death warrant for Loran Cole on Monday. Cole, 57, is set to be executed by […]

17 minutes ago

FILE - In this photo provided by the Georgia Port Authority, international longshoremen drive some ...

Associated Press

Georgia seaport closes gap with Baltimore, the top US auto port

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The executive overseeing Georgia’s seaports said Tuesday that a record 830,000 automobiles moved through the Port of Brunswick south of Savannah in the 2024 fiscal year, bringing it neck-and-neck with the top U.S. auto port. The combined number of auto and heavy machinery units handled by Brunswick and the Port of […]

23 minutes ago

Associated Press

New Jersey judge rejects indictment against officer charged with shooting man amid new evidence

PATERSON, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey judge dismissed an indictment against a police officer facing charges over shooting and paralyzing a Paterson man after prosecutors said they turned up new evidence in the case. Superior Court Judge Marilyn Clark dismissed the indictment Monday in light of prosecutors saying they turned up photos showing the […]

32 minutes ago

Associated Press

Detroit woman who pleaded guilty in death of son found in freezer sentenced to 35 to 60 years

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit woman who pleaded guilty to killing her blind 3-year-old son, whose decomposing body was found in a basement freezer, has been sentenced to 35 to 60 years in prison. A Wayne County judge sentenced Azuradee France, 33, on Monday for Chayce Allen’s death. She pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in […]

37 minutes ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Providence patients’ lawsuit claims negligence over potential exposure to hepatitis B and C, HIV