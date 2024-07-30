Close
August execution date set for Florida man involved in 1994 killing and rape in national forest

Jul 30, 2024, 10:04 AM

This image provided by the Florida Department of Corrections shows Lorak K.Cole, convicted of kidna...

This image provided by the Florida Department of Corrections shows Lorak K.Cole, convicted of kidnapping adult siblings camping in a national forest in 1994 before raping the sister and murdering the brother. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the death warrant for Cole on Monday, July 29, 2024. He is set to be executed by lethal injection on Aug. 28 at Florida State Prison. (Florida Department of Corrections via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Florida Department of Corrections via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man convicted of kidnapping adult siblings camping in a national forest in 1994 before raping the sister and murdering the brother has been scheduled to be executed next month.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the death warrant for Loran Cole on Monday. Cole, 57, is set to be executed by lethal injection on Aug. 28 at Florida State Prison.

Cole and a friend, William Paul, befriended the two college students as they camped in the Ocala National Forest. After talking around a fire, the men offered to take the siblings to see a pond. While away from the campsite, Cole and Paul jumped the victims and robbed them, according to court records.

The brother, who was 18, was beaten and left in the forest. His sister, who was 21, was taken back to the campsite, where Cole tied her up and raped her. She eventually managed to free herself and flag down a driver for help. Police found her brother’s body lying face down on the ground with head trauma and a slit throat, according to court records.

Paul and Cole were convicted of first-degree murder. Paul was sent to prison for life. Cole, who was also convicted of two counts of rape, was sentenced to death.

The execution would be the first in Florida since Michael Zack was put to death last October for the 1996 murder of Ravonne Smith.

Associated Press

