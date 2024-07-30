Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Man who followed woman into her NYC apartment and stabbed her to death sentenced to 30 years to life

Jul 30, 2024, 9:37 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — A man who followed a woman from the street up six flights of stairs into her New York City apartment and stabbed her to death was sentenced Tuesday to 30 years to life in prison.

Assamad Nash, 27, was sentenced in Manhattan state Supreme Court for the Feb. 13, 2022, murder of 35-year-old Christina Yuna Lee.

Nash had pleaded guilty on June 18 to one count each of murder and burglary as a sexually motivated felony.

Prosecutors said Lee was returning home to her building in Manhattan’s Chinatown when Nash followed her up the stairs and into her apartment. They said Nash pushed his way inside and attempted to sexually assault her.

Neighbors heard Lee struggling with Nash and called 911, but it took police more than an hour to break the door down and get inside the apartment. They found Lee dead in the bathroom with at least 40 stab wounds.

“Christina Yuna Lee was killed in an unthinkably horrific manner in her own apartment at the hands of Assamad Nash,” District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement. Bragg said Lee’s death “not only devastated her family but left a lasting impact on an entire community.”

Lee worked as a senior creative producer at Splice, an online platform for digital music.

Some in New York’s Asian-American community feared that the murder of Lee, who was Korean American, was part of a wave of anti-Asian violence during the coronavirus pandemic. But Nash was not charged with a hate crime.

United States News

Associated Press

Spirit Airlines is going upscale. In a break from its history, it will offer fares with extra perks

Spirit Airlines is moving farther away from its history as a fee-happy budget airline and will start selling tickets that include some of its most popular extras in a single bundle. The Florida-based airline said Tuesday it will offer several new ticket types, topped by a “Go Big” package that will include priority check-in, a […]

9 minutes ago

Associated Press

Providence patients’ lawsuit claims negligence over potential exposure to hepatitis B and C, HIV

Four people who were potentially exposed to hepatitis B and C and HIV during surgeries at a Portland-area hospital have filed a class action lawsuit against Providence, the medical facility and an anesthesiology group claiming their negligence has caused pain, shock and anxiety. The four patients from Clackamas County, identified in the lawsuit by their […]

11 minutes ago

Associated Press

83-year-old Alabama former legislator sentenced to 13 months in federal prison for kickback scheme

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The longest-serving member of the Alabama House of Representatives was sentenced to 13 months in federal prison Tuesday on charges of federal conspiracy and obstruction of justice, despite an earlier nonbinding plea agreement that gave the 83-year-old a more lenient sentence to be served at home. John Rogers was also charged […]

17 minutes ago

This image provided by the Florida Department of Corrections shows Lorak K.Cole, convicted of kidna...

Associated Press

August execution date set for Florida man involved in 1994 killing and rape in national forest

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man convicted of kidnapping adult siblings camping in a national forest in 1994 before raping the sister and murdering the brother has been scheduled to be executed next month. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the death warrant for Loran Cole on Monday. Cole, 57, is set to be executed by […]

20 minutes ago

FILE - In this photo provided by the Georgia Port Authority, international longshoremen drive some ...

Associated Press

Georgia seaport closes gap with Baltimore, the top US auto port

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The executive overseeing Georgia’s seaports said Tuesday that a record 830,000 automobiles moved through the Port of Brunswick south of Savannah in the 2024 fiscal year, bringing it neck-and-neck with the top U.S. auto port. The combined number of auto and heavy machinery units handled by Brunswick and the Port of […]

26 minutes ago

Associated Press

New Jersey judge rejects indictment against officer charged with shooting man amid new evidence

PATERSON, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey judge dismissed an indictment against a police officer facing charges over shooting and paralyzing a Paterson man after prosecutors said they turned up new evidence in the case. Superior Court Judge Marilyn Clark dismissed the indictment Monday in light of prosecutors saying they turned up photos showing the […]

34 minutes ago

Sponsored Articles

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

Man who followed woman into her NYC apartment and stabbed her to death sentenced to 30 years to life