Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona man gets 16 years in prison for causing deadly crash while driving drunk

Jul 30, 2024, 10:08 AM | Updated: 10:09 am

Mugshot of Dillon Shifflett, who was sentenced July 29, 2024, to 16 years in prison for causing a d...

Dillon Shifflett was sentenced July 29, 2024, to 16 years in prison for causing a deadly crash while driving drunk in San Tan Valley. (Pinal County Sheriff's Office Photo)

(Pinal County Sheriff's Office Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – An Arizona man was sentenced Monday to 16 years in prison for causing a deadly crash while driving drunk, authorities announced.

Dillon Shifflett, 32, will undergo seven years of supervised probation after his release, according to a Pinal County Attorney’s Office press release.

Shifflett previously pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter for the June 2023 deadly crash in San Tan Valley.

A 65-year-old man and his 23-year-old son were killed in the high-speed collision near Gary Road and Hunt Highway.

“We will never feel whole again,” a family member of the victims told the court, according to the release. “I am in disbelief that this is my life and my reality.”

RELATED STORIES

What happened in deadly crash involving drunk driver?

The victims were making a left turn while driving to the gym when Shifflett’s pickup truck slammed into their minivan, prosecutors said.

Shifflett was driving about 90 mph in a 35 mph zone at the time, according to the release. He also had a blood alcohol content of 0.116, well above the legal limit of 0.08.

In addition, he had THC in his system, prosecutors said. THC is the compound in marijuana that gets the user high.

“This is yet another example of the tragic consequences that occur when choosing to drive impaired,” Pinal County Attorney Kent Volkmer said in the release. “My sincerest thoughts and prayers are with the victims’ family, and I hope they can begin the healing process.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Stock image of swimming pool water. A 2-year-old boy was in extremely critical condition after a dr...

KTAR.com

2-year-old boy in extremely critical condition after drowning incident in Phoenix

A 2-year-old boy was rushed to a hospital in extremely critical condition Tuesday morning after a drowning incident in Phoenix.

2 hours ago

2024 Arizona primary election FAQ: Adrian Fontes explains...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona election leaders, law enforcement prepared for primary Election Day

Preparations for the 2024 Arizona primary election have been underway since January, according to the state's top election official.

2 hours ago

Arizona 2024 primary election live blog...

KTAR.com

Live blog: Arizonans cast their votes in primaries, setting the stage for general election

Follow this live blog to stay up-to-date on the Arizona 2024 primary election, which will shape the future of the Nov. 5 general election.

4 hours ago

Headshots of John Giles on the left and Kamala Harris on the right. Republican Mesa Mayor Giles is ...

KTAR.com

Republican Mesa Mayor John Giles supports Democrat Kamala Harris for president

Republican Mesa Mayor John Giles is crossing-party lines to support Vice President Kamala Harris in this year's presidential election.

6 hours ago

Scottsdale PD Drones...

Aaron Decker

Scottsdale Police Department launching new crime fighting drone program

The Scottsdale Police Department launches new crime-fighting drone program, hoping to aid officers and speed up response times.

6 hours ago

Landscape view of Grand Canyon National Park and trail path...

Payne Moses

Grand Canyon National Park’s South Rim returns to regular water operations after 2-week pipe repair

All water restrictions at the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park have been lifted after repairs were made on a damaged pipeline.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

Arizona man gets 16 years in prison for causing deadly crash while driving drunk