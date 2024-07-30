Close
2-year-old boy in extremely critical condition after drowning incident in Phoenix

Jul 30, 2024, 8:50 AM

A 2-year-old boy was in extremely critical condition after a drowning incident in Phoenix on July 30, 2024.

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – A 2-year-old boy was rushed to a hospital in extremely critical condition Tuesday morning after a drowning incident in Phoenix, authorities said.

The boy was unconscious and wasn’t breathing when he was pulled from a backyard pool near 64th Street and Cactus Road, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

CPR was being performed on the child when firefighters arrived.

It’s not known how long the boy was in the water before he was pulled out.

The scene has been turned over to the Phoenix Police Department.

No other information about the drowning incident in Phoenix was released.

KTAR News and Fulton Homes want to remind you that two seconds is too long to take your eyes off kids near water. To learn more about this campaign, visit the 2 Seconds is Too Long website.

