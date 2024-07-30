Close
ARIZONA NEWS

3-year-old boy dies at hospital after drowning in Phoenix backyard pool

Jul 30, 2024

A 3-year-old boy died July 30, 2024, after drowning in a Phoenix backyard pool.

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – A 3-year-old boy died Tuesday morning after drowning in a Phoenix backyard pool, authorities said.

The boy was unconscious and wasn’t breathing when he was pulled from the water at a home near 64th Street and Cactus Road, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

CPR was being performed on the child when firefighters arrived. The boy was in extremely critical condition when firefighters rushed him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

It’s not known how long the child was in the water before he was pulled out.

The Phoenix Police Department said it was investigating the drowning as an accident.

Editor’s note: Officials originally reported the victim’s age as 2, but they later said he was 3.

KTAR News and Fulton Homes want to remind you that two seconds is too long to take your eyes off kids near water. To learn more about this campaign, visit the 2 Seconds is Too Long website.

