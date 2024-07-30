Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Kamala Harris energizes South Asian voters, a growing force in key swing states

Jul 30, 2024, 8:25 AM

Amma Jyotirmaye, a devotional singer, right, vocalizes while worshippers listen at Sir Hanuman Mand...

Amma Jyotirmaye, a devotional singer, right, vocalizes while worshippers listen at Sir Hanuman Mandir, a Hindu temple in Alpharetta, Ga., Tuesday, July 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (AP) — A drive out to Atlanta’s sprawling suburbs passes the cultural centers, schools and houses of worship that opened as this became the nation’s sixth-largest metropolitan area.

Displaying the diversity within the growth, shops and brightly lit billboards advertise in Chinese, Korean, Spanish and Hindi. The changes have been stark even for residents who experienced them.

“There were a handful of Indians around when I was growing up,” said Hemant Ramachandran, an Atlanta attorney who grew up in Gwinnett County, a short drive from Atlanta and the heart of Georgia’s fast-growing Asian American community.

Some Atlanta suburbs turn Asian American

In some parts of Gwinnett, as well as neighboring Forsyth and Fulton counties, most of the census tracts and schools are now majority Asian American, according to county and Census Bureau data.

“It’s grown a lot since I was a kid. It definitely wasn’t like there where I grew up or anywhere else in metro Atlanta,” Ramachandran added.

Vice President Kamala Harris comes to Georgia Tuesday for what aides bill as the biggest campaign rally since she became the probable Democratic nominee. The daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants will aim to court the votes of a region where Asian American voters — often Indian American communities in particular — stand to play a pivotal role in the election.

Harris’ identity as a woman of Indian descent has sparked kitchen-table conversations in many Asian American and immigrant households in metropolitan Atlanta and energized local advocates. For many in Atlanta’s Indian American community, Harris’ story strikes a unique chord.

“The South Asian community here is fairly excited because this is really unprecedented,” said Ashwin Ramaswami, a 24-year-old technology entrepreneur and state senate candidate for a competitive seat that spans much of Atlanta’s affluent northeastern suburbs.

Indian Americans in politics

Harris’ ascent comes at a moment of especially high visibility and influence for Indian Americans in politics.

Five Indian Americans serve in Congress. Usha Vance, the wife of Ohio senator and GOP vice presidential nominee JD Vance, is Indian American, as were two of the most prominent candidates in the 2024 Republican primary, Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy.

Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington state, who chairs the Congressional Progressive Caucus, was one of the first lawmakers Harris called for support after President Joe Biden bowed out of the race.

Indian Americans are now the largest population among Asian Americans, according to a recent US Census survey. Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and Michigan have relatively large Indian American communities that could prove pivotal in a tight race for the Oval Office.

The Georgia legislature has seven lawmakers of Asian American descent from both parties. In north Fulton and Gwinnett counties, high-school auditoriums now regularly serve as venues for classical Indian dance recitals. Events like the Johns Creek International Festival garner thousands from across the region.

Buoyed by enthusiasm for the vice president’s potential nomination among the Democratic base, Harris’ campaign has ramped up events in Georgia. The campaign gathered 300 Harris supporters on Saturday in Forsyth County, a longtime Republican stronghold that has become more contested as it has grown and become more diverse.

Does shared identity equal votes?

To be sure, Harris’ identity as the first Asian American and Black American vice president does not necessarily translate to votes. Indian Americans, and Asian Americans at large, are a highly diverse bloc across every metric. In conversations with more than a dozen Indian American voters, many said they did not know much about the vice president’s record and felt that her background was interesting but irrelevant to the campaign.

“I don’t have much perspective so far (on) Kamala Harris,” said Ashish Sahu, a software engineer from Alpharetta, an Atlanta-area city of about 65,000 people. Sahu said that he expected to “hear more about her in a few debates or during her campaign.” He added that most people in his personal life and broader community in suburban Atlanta “are pretty educated and independent and wait to see who’s the best candidate”

Ramachandran, the Atlanta attorney, said that, “the way I look at it, the more representation we have, the more I kind of feel like representation doesn’t matter as much.”

He didn’t feel that any prominent Indian American politicians especially centered their heritage and occupy at times starkly different political camps. He added, however, that many in the Indian diaspora, like many immigrant communities, find “a sort of sense of pride, almost reflexively, that comes about where people go ‘Look, that person came from, where I’m from’.”

And he and Harris had at least one experience in common.

“The same beach that she used to walk on when she was a kid, I used to walk on when I was a kid when I used to visit my grandparents,” Ramachandran said.

A group called South Asian Women for Harris organized a call last week that more than 4,000 women joined and more than $250,000 was raised over about two hours. The panelists on the call included celebrities like Mindy Kaling, as well as Jayapal. The congresswoman talked about working with Harris on legislation when Harris was in the Senate, and on Harris’ strength in speaking out for reproductive rights.

A country where anything is possible

Those on the call were located across the country, many expressing their enthusiasm for supporting Harris, through fundraising or get out the vote efforts. Panelists urged them to stay involved.

Organizers paid tribute to Win with Black Women, which kicked off the spate of support calls that drew tens of thousands of Black women attendees and raised well over $1 million.

“A lot of people are very excited. My photo album is strained by WhatsApp content right now, from like all corners (with) Kamala Harris stuff,” said Tanbir Chowdhury, president of They See Blue New York, a Democratic group that engages South Asian voters.

According to an AAPI Data/AP-NORC survey conducted in May, about half of AAPI Americans identify as Democrats, while about one-quarter identify as Republicans. Around one-quarter identify as independents or don’t identify with a political party. The findings were similar among AAPI adults of South Asian descent.

More than half of South Asian American adults had a positive view of Harris in the poll.

Chowdhury cautioned that Democrats “have a lot of work to do on that messaging on the border security” with South Asian voters and that issues like the cost of living and other economic concerns are top of mind for South Asian voters.

Ramaswami, the tech entrepreneur whose mother grew up in Besant Nagar, Chennai, India, the same neighborhood as Harris’ mother, said the vice president’s campaign is personally significant. He hopes increased visibility for Indian Americans bodes well for increasing political and cultural influence.

“It’s nice to know that regardless of where you come from, or what your background is, or where your parents came from, this is a country where it really anything is possible, if you want to serve the people and do the right thing,” he said.

___

AP writer Deepti Hajela and videojournalist Joseph Frederick, both in New York, contributed.

___

The Associated Press receives support from several private foundations to enhance its explanatory coverage of elections and democracy. See more about the AP’s democracy initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

United States News

Associated Press

Spirit Airlines is going upscale. In a break from its history, it will offer fares with extra perks

Spirit Airlines is moving farther away from its history as a fee-happy budget airline and will start selling tickets that include some of its most popular extras in a single bundle. The Florida-based airline said Tuesday it will offer several new ticket types, topped by a “Go Big” package that will include priority check-in, a […]

9 minutes ago

Associated Press

Providence patients’ lawsuit claims negligence over potential exposure to hepatitis B and C, HIV

Four people who were potentially exposed to hepatitis B and C and HIV during surgeries at a Portland-area hospital have filed a class action lawsuit against Providence, the medical facility and an anesthesiology group claiming their negligence has caused pain, shock and anxiety. The four patients from Clackamas County, identified in the lawsuit by their […]

11 minutes ago

Associated Press

83-year-old Alabama former legislator sentenced to 13 months in federal prison for kickback scheme

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The longest-serving member of the Alabama House of Representatives was sentenced to 13 months in federal prison Tuesday on charges of federal conspiracy and obstruction of justice, despite an earlier nonbinding plea agreement that gave the 83-year-old a more lenient sentence to be served at home. John Rogers was also charged […]

17 minutes ago

This image provided by the Florida Department of Corrections shows Lorak K.Cole, convicted of kidna...

Associated Press

August execution date set for Florida man involved in 1994 killing and rape in national forest

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man convicted of kidnapping adult siblings camping in a national forest in 1994 before raping the sister and murdering the brother has been scheduled to be executed next month. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the death warrant for Loran Cole on Monday. Cole, 57, is set to be executed by […]

20 minutes ago

FILE - In this photo provided by the Georgia Port Authority, international longshoremen drive some ...

Associated Press

Georgia seaport closes gap with Baltimore, the top US auto port

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The executive overseeing Georgia’s seaports said Tuesday that a record 830,000 automobiles moved through the Port of Brunswick south of Savannah in the 2024 fiscal year, bringing it neck-and-neck with the top U.S. auto port. The combined number of auto and heavy machinery units handled by Brunswick and the Port of […]

26 minutes ago

Associated Press

New Jersey judge rejects indictment against officer charged with shooting man amid new evidence

PATERSON, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey judge dismissed an indictment against a police officer facing charges over shooting and paralyzing a Paterson man after prosecutors said they turned up new evidence in the case. Superior Court Judge Marilyn Clark dismissed the indictment Monday in light of prosecutors saying they turned up photos showing the […]

34 minutes ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

Kamala Harris energizes South Asian voters, a growing force in key swing states