Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Harris and Trump launch new advertisements for presidential election sprint

Jul 30, 2024, 6:22 AM

Vice President Kamala Harris waves while boarding Air Force Two as she departs Westfield-Barnes Reg...

Vice President Kamala Harris waves while boarding Air Force Two as she departs Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport in Westfield, Mass., Saturday, July 27, 2024. Harris is returning to Washington after participating in a political event in Pittsfield, Mass. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough, Pool)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough, Pool)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump released new television advertisements on Tuesday as part of a multimillion battle to gain the upper hand in this year’s reshaped campaign.

The Harris advertisement, which is a minute long and describes her as “fearless,” serves as a highlight reel of her political career dating back to her days as a courtroom prosecutor in California. The likely Democratic nominee, who is less well known than Trump, is racing to introduce herself to voters after being thrust to the top of the ticket when President Joe Biden ended his reelection bid a little more than a week ago.

“This campaign is about who we fight for,” Harris says in the advertisement, which is running during the Olympics, the Bachelorette, the Daily Show and other popular programs.

Her campaign said it’s the first spot in a $50 million advertising push ahead of the Democratic National Convention, which starts on Aug. 19 in Chicago.

Meanwhile, Trump is trying to define Harris in his own way. The Republican nominee’s half-minute advertisement targets her work on migration issues, dubbing her the “border czar” and blaming her for illegal crossings into the United States. After displaying headlines about crime and drugs, the video brands Harris as “Failed. Weak. Dangerously liberal.”

Border crossings hit record highs during the Biden administration but have dropped more recently.

The Trump campaign has so far reserved $12.2 million in television and digital ads through the next two weeks, according to data from the media tracking firm AdImpact.

The organization did not have updated figures for the Harris campaign on Tuesday morning.

United States News

Associated Press

Spirit Airlines is going upscale. In a break from its history, it will offer fares with extra perks

Spirit Airlines is moving farther away from its history as a fee-happy budget airline and will start selling tickets that include some of its most popular extras in a single bundle. The Florida-based airline said Tuesday it will offer several new ticket types, topped by a “Go Big” package that will include priority check-in, a […]

9 minutes ago

Associated Press

Providence patients’ lawsuit claims negligence over potential exposure to hepatitis B and C, HIV

Four people who were potentially exposed to hepatitis B and C and HIV during surgeries at a Portland-area hospital have filed a class action lawsuit against Providence, the medical facility and an anesthesiology group claiming their negligence has caused pain, shock and anxiety. The four patients from Clackamas County, identified in the lawsuit by their […]

11 minutes ago

Associated Press

83-year-old Alabama former legislator sentenced to 13 months in federal prison for kickback scheme

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The longest-serving member of the Alabama House of Representatives was sentenced to 13 months in federal prison Tuesday on charges of federal conspiracy and obstruction of justice, despite an earlier nonbinding plea agreement that gave the 83-year-old a more lenient sentence to be served at home. John Rogers was also charged […]

17 minutes ago

This image provided by the Florida Department of Corrections shows Lorak K.Cole, convicted of kidna...

Associated Press

August execution date set for Florida man involved in 1994 killing and rape in national forest

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man convicted of kidnapping adult siblings camping in a national forest in 1994 before raping the sister and murdering the brother has been scheduled to be executed next month. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the death warrant for Loran Cole on Monday. Cole, 57, is set to be executed by […]

20 minutes ago

FILE - In this photo provided by the Georgia Port Authority, international longshoremen drive some ...

Associated Press

Georgia seaport closes gap with Baltimore, the top US auto port

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The executive overseeing Georgia’s seaports said Tuesday that a record 830,000 automobiles moved through the Port of Brunswick south of Savannah in the 2024 fiscal year, bringing it neck-and-neck with the top U.S. auto port. The combined number of auto and heavy machinery units handled by Brunswick and the Port of […]

26 minutes ago

Associated Press

New Jersey judge rejects indictment against officer charged with shooting man amid new evidence

PATERSON, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey judge dismissed an indictment against a police officer facing charges over shooting and paralyzing a Paterson man after prosecutors said they turned up new evidence in the case. Superior Court Judge Marilyn Clark dismissed the indictment Monday in light of prosecutors saying they turned up photos showing the […]

34 minutes ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

Harris and Trump launch new advertisements for presidential election sprint