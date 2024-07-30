Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

Des Moines officers kill suspect after he opened fire and critically wounded one of them, police say

Jul 30, 2024, 7:36 AM | Updated: 11:52 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Officers shot and killed a man in Des Moines early Tuesday after he opened fire and critically wounded one of them, authorities said.

Officers went to a home at around 3:30 a.m. in response to a report about someone violating a protective order, police Sgt. Paul Parizek said in a news release. Minutes later, they saw the suspect’s vehicle near the home and tried to pull it over, but the driver fled.

During a chase, the man’s vehicle left the road and came to a stop. Within seconds officers reported that shots were fired and that one of them had been shot, Parizek wrote. Police returned fire and shot the suspect, who died at the scene. Authorities haven’t released his name.

Parizek didn’t identify the wounded officer but said he is 37 years old and has worked for the Des Moines department for four years. He was shot in the chest.

Des Moines detectives and state authorities are investigating the shooting.

United States News

Associated Press

