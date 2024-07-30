Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

The Latest: New $50 million ad portrays Harris as ‘fearless’

Jul 30, 2024, 4:45 AM | Updated: 8:42 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


President Joe Biden decried “extremism” that he says has undermined public confidence in the U.S. Supreme Court. He has called on Congress to quickly establish term limits and an enforceable ethics code for the court’s nine justices. He also called on lawmakers to ratify a constitutional amendment limiting presidential immunity.

The FBI says former President Donald Trump has agreed to be interviewed as part of the investigation into the assassination attempt in Pennsylvania this month.

Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign raised $200 million since she emerged as the likely Democratic presidential nominee last week, an eyepopping haul in her race against former President Trump.

Follow the AP’s Election-2024 coverage at: https://apnews.com/hub/election-2024.

Here’s the Latest:

New $50 million ad portrays Harris as ‘fearless’

Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign is kickstarting a $50 million advertising campaign with a new television spot calling the likely Democratic presidential nominee “fearless” throughout her career.

“Throughout her career as a courtroom prosecutor, attorney general, United States senator, and now as vice president, Kamala Harris has always stood up to bullies, criminals and special interests on behalf of the American people – and she’s beaten them,” said a statement from Jen O’Malley Dillon, the campaign chair.

“She’s uniquely suited to take on Donald Trump, a convicted felon who has spent his entire life ripping off working people, tearing away our rights, and fighting for himself.”

The advertisement is slated to run during the Olympics, “The Bachelorette,” “The Daily Show” and other popular programs. It’s an attempt to even the score with Republicans, who have been outspending Democrats on the airwaves during a chaotic summer when President Joe Biden ended his reelection bid and endorsed Harris.

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion to campaign for Harris

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion will join Vice President Kamala Harris for a special performance during her campaign stop in Atlanta on Tuesday.

A Harris campaign spokesperson confirmed the hip-hop star’s performance alongside the vice president in a post on X on Monday night.

The Harris campaign is promising a large rally in Atlanta, on par with the large events that Republican former President Donald Trump has made his signature.

Harris has America focused on multiracial identity

If Vice President Kamala Harris were to ascend to the presidency, she would become the first female president, but also one who is also multiracial.

The daughter of a Jamaican father and an Indian mother, both of whom immigrated to the U.S. during the Civil Rights Movement, Harris’ historic presidential bid has again put a spotlight on American identity politics and the growing number of people who say they are multiracial.

Different countries divide people into categories depending on different national traditions. The U.S., with its slavery-molded history, divides people into Black or white, and nine million people identified as multiracial in 2010.

When Harris ran for vice president in 2020, 33.8 million people in the U.S. identified as being more than one race, according to the census.

United States News

Associated Press

US Army soldier accused of selling sensitive military information changes plea to guilty

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — An Army soldier accused of selling sensitive information related to U.S. military capabilities has decided to plead guilty, according to federal court documents. Sgt. Korbein Schultz, who was also an intelligence analyst, filed a motion late last week requesting a hearing to change his plea. “Mr. Schultz has decided to change […]

4 minutes ago

FILE - Meta's logo is seen on a sign at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., Nov. 9, 2...

Associated Press

Meta agrees to $1.4B settlement with Texas in privacy lawsuit over facial recognition, state says

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Meta has agreed to a $1.4 billion settlement with Texas in a privacy lawsuit over claims that the tech giant used biometric data of users without their permission, state officials said Tuesday. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said the settlement is the largest secured by a single state. In 2021, a […]

21 minutes ago

Amma Jyotirmaye, a devotional singer, right, vocalizes while worshippers listen at Sir Hanuman Mand...

Associated Press

Kamala Harris energizes South Asian voters, a growing force in key swing states

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (AP) — A drive out to Atlanta’s sprawling suburbs passes the cultural centers, schools and houses of worship that opened as this became the nation’s sixth-largest metropolitan area. Displaying the diversity within the growth, shops and brightly lit billboards advertise in Chinese, Korean, Spanish and Hindi. The changes have been stark even […]

31 minutes ago

Associated Press

Disneyland workers vote to ratify new contracts that raise wages

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Disneyland workers have voted to ratify new contracts that include wage hikes and changes to sick leave policies after months of negotiations. Workers including ride operators, candy makers and parking attendants voted to ratify the three-year contracts that bump the minimum base wage to $24 an hour this year from a […]

1 hour ago

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro gestures at a campaign event for Democratic presidential candidate V...

Associated Press

Harris’ potential running mates walk the line between offering support and openly auditioning

AMBLER, Pa. (AP) — Democrat Josh Shapiro had a dual message for enthusiastic voters in suburban Philadelphia this week, telling them Kamala Harris belongs in the White House — and then reminding them of all he’s done as governor of battleground Pennsylvania. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, likewise, told voters in Georgia that Harris has the […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Des Moines officers kill suspect after he opened fire and critically wounded one of them, police say

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Officers shot and killed a man in Des Moines early Tuesday after he opened fire and critically wounded one of them, authorities said. Officers went to a home at around 3:30 a.m. in response to a report about someone violating a protective order, police Sgt. Paul Parizek said in a […]

1 hour ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

The Latest: New $50 million ad portrays Harris as ‘fearless’