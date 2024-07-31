Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Tempe widens smoke-free policy to several high-use recreational parks

Jul 31, 2024, 4:05 AM

Stock image of a snuffed out cigarette butt. The city of Tempe widened the range of its smoke-free ...

The city of Tempe widened the range of its smoke-free policy to several high-use parks. (Pixabay Photo)

(Pixabay Photo)

Payne Moses's Profile Picture

BY PAYNE MOSES


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The city of Tempe declared that its high-use parks will now be smoke-free areas to further foster healthy experiences for community members and visitors alike, officials said Monday.

The use of cigarettes and e-cigarettes is already prohibited in Tempe’s preserves and recreational buildings, so this additional step seeks to further eliminate the public’s exposure to smoke.

The affected city parks either see the most foot traffic or share a space with surrounding schools or recreation facilities.

Smoking restrictions will be implemented at the following parks:

  • Benedict Sports Complex
  • Clark Park
  • Creamery Park
  • Daley Park
  • Escalante Park
  • Esquer Park
  • Evelyn Hallman Park
  • Jaycee Park
  • Kiwanis Park
  • Moeur Park
  • Papago Park
  • Parque de Soza
  • Rio Salado Parks (Tempe Town Lake, Tempe Beach Park, Town Lake Marina, Giuliano, Tempe Arts Park, etc.)
  • Tempe Sports Complex
  • Tempe Woman’s Club Park
  • Waggoner Park

Stickers with the smoking-free designation will be placed on each park’s code of conduct signs.

An educational period will last through Sept. 1 before officially being enforcement begins.

Written citations could be issued following a first offense after the learning phase is over, but they will be primarily focused on corrective action first, the city press release said.

If a proposed city code change is passed later this year, smoking would be prohibited in all parks, preserves and sports complexes.

Tempe joined other Arizona cities like Phoenix, Goodyear and Flagstaff with its newly enacted smoke restrictions.

