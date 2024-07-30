Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

Donald Trump to attend Black journalists’ convention in Chicago

Jul 29, 2024, 7:27 PM

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump wraps up a campaign rally, Saturday...

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump wraps up a campaign rally, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in St. Cloud, Minn. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is planning to attend the National Association of Black Journalists’ annual convention in Chicago on Wednesday.

In a statement released Monday night, the Trump campaign said the Republican presidential nominee would participate in a question and answer session “that will concentrate on the most pressing issues facing the Black community.”

Trump’s campaign has spent months scheduling appearances in areas outside his traditional strongholds of support, including when he attended — and was roundly booed at — the Libertarian Party convention in Washington earlier this year.

In its announcement, the campaign trumpeted Trump policies that it argued benefited Black Americans during his first term.

President Joe Biden has seen his favorability rate among Black voters fall dramatically since he took office in 2021. But the race against Trump has been shaken up since the president stepped aside and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris — who would be the first Black woman and the first South Asian American to be elected president if she wins in November.

