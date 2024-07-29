Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Texas senators grill utility executives about massive power failure after Hurricane Beryl

Jul 29, 2024, 10:21 AM

FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2017 file photo, Texas state Sen. Charles Schwertner, R-Wiliamson, chairman ...

FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2017 file photo, Texas state Sen. Charles Schwertner, R-Wiliamson, chairman of the Senate of Texas Committee on Health and Human Services, holds a hearing in Austin, Texas. The deadly and prolonged power outages in Houston that followed Hurricane Beryl were set to come under scrutiny from Texas lawmakers for the first time Monday, July 29, 2024, at a hearing. (Ralph Barrera/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Ralph Barrera/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The top executive of Houston’s power utility told lawmakers Monday the company would lose momentum on changes after Hurricane Beryl if he resigned over the prolonged and deadly power outages that followed the storm plowing this month onto the Texas coast.

“I take personal accountability for not meeting our customer’s expectations during Hurricane Beryl,” Jason Wells, CenterPoint Energy’s chief executive officer, told a panel of state senators in the Texas Capitol. CenterPoint will launch an outage tracker on Thursday to help prepare customers for the next storm and hire a chief communications officer to improve their messaging, Wells said.

The hearing marked the first time that Texas lawmakers have publicly grilled the CenterPoint Energy executive since the storm made landfall on July 8 and knocked out power to nearly 3 million people. Officials have said at least a dozen residents in the Houston area died from complications due to the heat and losing power, including hyperthermia, or when a person’s body temperature rises far above normal.

In total, at least 36 deaths have been attributed to Beryl.

“Our constituents deserve answers,” Republican state Sen. Brandon Creighton said, naming some of his constituents who died in the storm.

Wells was called to testify before the special legislative committee that is examining the company’s failure to provide a timely outage tracker and an overall lack of preparedness for the hurricane. Wells said it was “inexcusable” that the company’s outage tracker failed to deploy in a timely manner.

Republican state Sen. Paul Bettencourt, whose district includes Houston, asked Wells what he thought about calls for him step down by some frustrated residents in the community. Wells said the company is continuing to work with city residents in their post-storm efforts.

Gov. Greg Abbott and the Public Utility Commission have demanded answers from CenterPoint Energy, the city’s largest utility provider, about why the outages lasted so long. Apart from the inquiry by lawmakers, the utilities commission has begun its own investigation.

The storm damaged power lines and uprooted trees that left millions of people without electricity for days. CenterPoint has defended its storm preparedness and has said that it deployed about 12,000 additional workers to help restore power.

Last Thursday, Wells apologized to customers during a meeting with the Public Utility Commission of Texas in Austin.

Hurricane Beryl is the latest natural disaster to hit Houston after a powerful storm ripped through the area in May and left nearly 1 million people without power. In 2021, Texas’ power grid went out amid a deadly winter storm that left millions across the state freezing in their homes.

—-

This story has been corrected to reflect that CenterPoint Energy chief executive officer Jason Wells, not Jason Ryan, testified at the special senate committee meeting and that not all of the at least 36 deaths attributed to Beryl were heat-related.

___

Nadia Lathan is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

United States News

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump wraps up a campaign rally, Saturday...

Associated Press

Donald Trump to attend Black journalists’ convention in Chicago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is planning to attend the National Association of Black Journalists’ annual convention in Chicago on Wednesday. In a statement released Monday night, the Trump campaign said the Republican presidential nominee would participate in a question and answer session “that will concentrate on the most pressing issues facing the […]

3 minutes ago

Harris waving at camera....

Associated Press

Harris is endorsed by border mayors in swing-state Arizona as she faces GOP criticism on immigration

Kamala Harris is highlighting endorsements from border mayors in Arizona after criticisms from the GOP on how she has handled the border.

30 minutes ago

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, Saturda...

Associated Press

Donald Trump says he ‘probably’ will debate Kamala Harris but ‘can also make a case for not’

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump on Monday seemed to back away from his earlier commitment to debate Vice President Kamala Harris, questioning the value of a meetup and saying he “probably” will debate but he “can also make a case for not doing it.” Trump, in an interview with Fox News Channel that aired […]

1 hour ago

Wildfire smoke over a Texas road with car in background...

Associated Press

Wildfire smoke may be worse for your brain than other air pollution, study says

Wildfire smoke may be worse for brain health than other air pollution, according to new research linking it to an increased risk of dementia.

1 hour ago

FILE - Students gather on the UCLA campus to protest the Israel-Hamas War, April 29, 2024, in Los A...

Associated Press

UCLA ordered by judge to craft plan in support of Jewish students

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A federal judge ordered Monday that the University of California, Los Angeles, craft a plan to protect Jewish students, months after pro-Palestinian protests broke out on campus. Three Jewish students sued the university in June, alleging that they experienced discrimination on campus amid demonstrations against the Israel-Hamas war. Yitzchok Frankel, a […]

2 hours ago

N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper speaks at the North Carolina Democratic Unity Dinner fundraiser in Raleigh, N....

Associated Press

NC Gov. Cooper opted out of Harris VP vetting, in part over worry about GOP lieutenant: AP sources

WASHINGTON (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper opted not to be a candidate in Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate search, two people familiar with the matter said Monday, in part because of concerns that his Republican lieutenant governor would assume control when he travels out of state if he were selected. Cooper, 67, […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Texas senators grill utility executives about massive power failure after Hurricane Beryl