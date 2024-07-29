Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Prosecutor opposes ‘Rust’ armorer’s request for release as she seeks new trial for set shooting

Jul 29, 2024, 4:04 PM | Updated: 6:02 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A special prosecutor is opposing a request by a former movie armorer that she be released from prison while seeking a new trial and appeal of her involuntary manslaughter conviction in a 2021 shooting on the set of the film “Rust.”

Kari Morrissey wrote in a response brief filed Friday that Hannah Gutierrez-Reed’s motion for release “is premature given that the court has yet to receive completed briefing on the defendant’s motion for new trial, hear arguments on the defendant’s motion and rule on the motion in defendant’s favor.”

Lawyers for Gutierrez-Reed have argued her case should be reconsidered because prosecutors failed to share evidence that might have been exculpatory.

Gutierrez-Reed wants a judge to dismiss her conviction or convene a new trial in the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins by actor Alec Baldwin.

Baldwin, the lead actor and co-producer for “Rust,” was pointing a gun at Hutchins during a rehearsal on a movie set outside Santa Fe in October 2021 when the revolver went off, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

Gutierrez-Reed already has an appeal pending in a higher court on the involuntary manslaughter conviction.

She was convicted by a jury in March in a trial overseen by Judge Marlowe Sommer, who later assigned the maximum 18-month penalty.

Baldwin’s trial ended July 12 when Sommer dismissed the case based on misconduct of police and prosecutors over the withholding of evidence from the defense.

Prosecutors blamed Gutierrez-Reed for unwittingly bringing live ammunition onto the set of “Rust,” where it was expressly prohibited, and for failing to follow basic gun safety protocols.

She was acquitted at trial of allegations she tampered with evidence in the “Rust” investigation.

United States News

Wildfire smoke over a Texas road with car in background...

Associated Press

Wildfire smoke may be worse for your brain than other air pollution, study says

Wildfire smoke may be worse for brain health than other air pollution, according to new research linking it to an increased risk of dementia.

14 minutes ago

FILE - Students gather on the UCLA campus to protest the Israel-Hamas War, April 29, 2024, in Los A...

Associated Press

UCLA ordered by judge to craft plan in support of Jewish students

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A federal judge ordered Monday that the University of California, Los Angeles, craft a plan to protect Jewish students, months after pro-Palestinian protests broke out on campus. Three Jewish students sued the university in June, alleging that they experienced discrimination on campus amid demonstrations against the Israel-Hamas war. Yitzchok Frankel, a […]

26 minutes ago

N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper speaks at the North Carolina Democratic Unity Dinner fundraiser in Raleigh, N....

Associated Press

NC Gov. Cooper opted out of Harris VP vetting, in part over worry about GOP lieutenant: AP sources

WASHINGTON (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper opted not to be a candidate in Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate search, two people familiar with the matter said Monday, in part because of concerns that his Republican lieutenant governor would assume control when he travels out of state if he were selected. Cooper, 67, […]

1 hour ago

US President Joe Biden pointing...

Associated Press

Biden decries ‘extremism’ on Supreme Court, details plan for term limits, ethics code for justices

President Joe Biden called on Congress to establish term limits and an enforceable ethics code for the Supreme Court's nine justices.

1 hour ago

The nation's first all-electric police car fleet is launched with outfitted Tesla Model Ys for use ...

Associated Press

California city unveils nation’s first all electric vehicle police fleet

A city in Southern California has become the first in the nation to replace its police patrol cars with electric vehicles, officials announced Monday, unveiling a fleet of 20 new Teslas. South Pasadena on the edge of Los Angeles will replace its gas-guzzling police cruisers with the Teslas to help protect public health and fight […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Woman killed and 2 others wounded in shooting near New York City migrant shelter

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman was killed and two people were wounded early Monday in a shooting near a New York City migrant shelter as a crowd gathered for the results of Venezuela’s presidential election, police said. A gunman fired on the gathering in a park on Randall’s Island around 3:30 a.m. At least […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

Prosecutor opposes ‘Rust’ armorer’s request for release as she seeks new trial for set shooting