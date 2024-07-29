PHOENIX — A 33-year-old Tucson woman was deported to the United States from Mexico to face charges related to drug trafficking and money laundering, authorities said.

Federal U.S. agents apprehended Amanda Rachelle Miller on May 30 in Culiacan, Sinaloa, Mexico. She is a U.S. citizen and was said to have been a fugitive for three and a half years before capture, a press release said.

Miller made her first court appearance on July 3 in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona and was ordered into custody. U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Rateau presided over her initial visit to the court.

Assistant U.S. attorneys Michael R. Lizano, Ashley Culver and David Petermann are overseeing the prosecution of Miller.

Miller used the alias “Reina Sur” –“Queen of the South”– in social media messaging as discovered in September 2021 by an undercover officer who acted as a bulk narcotics buyer.

The officer learned Miller had allegedly coordinated several narcotics sales primarily in southern Arizona. Further investigation revealed Miller was involved in two drug seizures that occurred in April and August of 2021.

Familiarity with Miller goes back even further, as federal agents first engaged her in November 2020.

Authorities apprehended Miller as she tried to escape from a downtown Tucson motel for her alleged involvement with trafficking quantities of methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl while also transporting a vacuum-sealing device, a digital scale, an excess of $25,000 in cash and two drug distribution ledgers. Though she was charged in federal court and indicted on Dec. 1, 2021, Miller escaped to Mexico on pre-trail release.

Miller was indicted on three federal felonies:

Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin and methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute heroin and methamphetamine (related to November 2020 incident).

Conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine (related to April and August 2021 activity).

Conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin and marijuana, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine, conspiracy to launder monetary instruments and money laundering (related to September 2021 through end of 2022 activity).

The maximum penalties for the listed crimes are a life sentence in prison and $10 million.

