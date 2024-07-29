Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Quake rattles Southern California desert communities, no immediate reports of damage

Jul 29, 2024, 2:22 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BARSTOW, Calif. (AP) — An earthquake shook the desert area east of Los Angeles on Monday but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 4.9 quake occurred at about 1 p.m. and was centered 13.7 miles (22 kilometers) northeast of the community of Barstow.

It was felt as a “rolling sensation” about 80 miles (129 kilometers) away in the desert resort city of Palm Springs, but there were no immediate reports of damage, said police Lt. Gustavo Araiza.

San Bernardino County had no immediate reports of damage or injuries, said Mara Rodriguez, a spokesperson for the county sheriff’s department.

United States News

N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper speaks at the North Carolina Democratic Unity Dinner fundraiser in Raleigh, N....

Associated Press

NC Gov. Cooper opted out of Harris VP vetting, in part over worry about GOP lieutenant: AP sources

WASHINGTON (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper opted not to be a candidate in Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate search, two people familiar with the matter said Monday, in part because of concerns that his Republican lieutenant governor would assume control when he travels out of state if he were selected. Cooper, 67, […]

29 minutes ago

US President Joe Biden pointing...

Associated Press

Biden decries ‘extremism’ on Supreme Court, details plan for term limits, ethics code for justices

President Joe Biden called on Congress to establish term limits and an enforceable ethics code for the Supreme Court's nine justices.

40 minutes ago

The nation's first all-electric police car fleet is launched with outfitted Tesla Model Ys for use ...

Associated Press

California city unveils nation’s first all electric vehicle police fleet

A city in Southern California has become the first in the nation to replace its police patrol cars with electric vehicles, officials announced Monday, unveiling a fleet of 20 new Teslas. South Pasadena on the edge of Los Angeles will replace its gas-guzzling police cruisers with the Teslas to help protect public health and fight […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Woman killed and 2 others wounded in shooting near New York City migrant shelter

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman was killed and two people were wounded early Monday in a shooting near a New York City migrant shelter as a crowd gathered for the results of Venezuela’s presidential election, police said. A gunman fired on the gathering in a park on Randall’s Island around 3:30 a.m. At least […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Prosecutor opposes ‘Rust’ armorer’s request for release as she seeks new trial for set shooting

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A special prosecutor is opposing a request by a former movie armorer that she be released from prison while seeking a new trial and appeal of her involuntary manslaughter conviction in a 2021 shooting on the set of the film “Rust.” Kari Morrissey wrote in a response brief filed Friday […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Delaware gubernatorial candidate calls for investigation into primary rival’s campaign finances

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The chief executive of Delaware’s largest county is calling for a federal investigation into the campaign finances of the state’s lieutenant governor, who is his chief rival for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination. New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer held a brief news conference Monday to respond to a forensic review commissioned […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Quake rattles Southern California desert communities, no immediate reports of damage