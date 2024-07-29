Close
Worker killed by falling debris at a Paradise Valley construction site

A worker was killed by falling debris at a Paradise Valley construction site on Monday afternoon. (Paradise Valley PD Facebook Photo)

PHOENIX — A worker at a Paradise Valley construction site was killed by falling debris on Monday afternoon, authorities said.

First responders from the Phoenix and Scottsdale fire departments arrived near McDonald Drive and Scottsdale Road around 12:30 p.m. after receiving word a person was trapped under debris. The identified adult man was declared dead once discovered, a press release said.

Other rescue personnel from Phoenix and Scottsdale helped retrieve the man’s body.

Initial findings by the two respective fire departments revealed multiple windows had fallen from a crane and landed upon the worker.

Paradise Valley Police Department took over the rest of the investigation.

No other information was provided at this time.

