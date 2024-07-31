Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Shah leads Democratic nomination for Arizona CD1, could face Schweikert in general election

Jul 30, 2024, 8:38 PM | Updated: 9:49 pm

Amish Shah currently holds a lead in the CD-1 Democratic primary. (Amish Shah Facebook photo)...

Amish Shah currently holds a lead in the CD-1 Democratic primary. (Amish Shah Facebook photo)

(Amish Shah Facebook photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Amish Shah is leading the Democratic primary in Arizona’s Congressional District 1 on Tuesday, potentially setting up a general election battle with Republican incumbent David Schweikert.

Shah, an ex-state representative, held a slight 24%-21% lead over ex-state party chair and 2010 state treasurer nominee Andrei Cherny as of 8 p.m.

Shah could emerge out of a crowded Democratic field that included Cherny, ex-local news anchor Marlene Galán-Woods, orthodontist Andrew Horne, ex-regional American Red Cross CEO Kurt Kroemer and investment banker Conor O’Callaghan.

Schweikert, who is serving his seventh term, easily defeated businessman Robert Backie and ex-FBI agent and corporate investigator Kim George.

What will Arizona CD1 general election look like?

The district is a competitive one in Arizona, with Schweikert defeating Democrat Jevin Hodge by less than a percentage point in 2022.

RELATED STORIES

Schweikert has held the office since 2011. He represented District 6 until redistricting in 2022.

Schweikert earned another term in 2022 despite numerous campaign finance allegations that led to fines for him and his election committee.

His campaign committee was hit with a $125,000 fine by the Federal Elections Commission that year for misreporting spending and diverting some campaign funds for personal use.

The general election is Nov. 5.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Jerry Sheridan and Tyler Kamp are heading toward a faceoff in the general election after both candi...

KTAR.com

Jerry Sheridan, Tyler Kamp heading toward general election battle for Maricopa County Sheriff

Jerry Sheridan and Tyler Kamp are heading toward a faceoff in the general election after both candidates held leads in the primary on Tuesday evening.

1 hour ago

Justin Heap sitting at desk...

Aaron Decker

Justin Heap ahead in Republican primary for Maricopa County Recorder

Justin Heap leads Stephen Richer in Republican primary for Maricopa County Recorder after first ballot drop.

2 hours ago

Arizona 2024 primary election live blog...

KTAR.com

Live blog: Arizonans cast their votes in primaries, setting the stage for general election

Follow this live blog to stay up-to-date on the Arizona 2024 primary election, which will shape the future of the Nov. 5 general election.

2 hours ago

Rachel Mitchell peers into the distance...

KTAR.com

Rachel Mitchell likely to win Republican primary for Maricopa County Attorney

Mitchell is likely to defeat Gina Godbehere in a rematch of the 2022 Maricopa County Attorney Republican primary, inching a step closer to retaining her current position.

2 hours ago

Yassamin Ansari...

KTAR.com

Yassamin Ansari leads Raquel Terán in Democratic primary in blue-friendly Arizona CD3

Yassamin Ansari leads Raquel Terán in the Democratic primary in Arizona Congressional District 3 on Tuesday.

2 hours ago

Abe Hamadeh smiling...

Aaron Decker

Hamadeh leads Masters in Arizona CD8 Republican primary after the first ballot drop

Abe Hamadeh leads Blake Masters in primary for Arizona 8th Congressional District following first ballot drop.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

Shah leads Democratic nomination for Arizona CD1, could face Schweikert in general election