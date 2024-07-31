PHOENIX — Amish Shah is leading the Democratic primary in Arizona’s Congressional District 1 on Tuesday, potentially setting up a general election battle with Republican incumbent David Schweikert.

Shah, an ex-state representative, held a slight 24%-21% lead over ex-state party chair and 2010 state treasurer nominee Andrei Cherny as of 8 p.m.

Shah could emerge out of a crowded Democratic field that included Cherny, ex-local news anchor Marlene Galán-Woods, orthodontist Andrew Horne, ex-regional American Red Cross CEO Kurt Kroemer and investment banker Conor O’Callaghan.

Schweikert, who is serving his seventh term, easily defeated businessman Robert Backie and ex-FBI agent and corporate investigator Kim George.

What will Arizona CD1 general election look like?

The district is a competitive one in Arizona, with Schweikert defeating Democrat Jevin Hodge by less than a percentage point in 2022.

Schweikert has held the office since 2011. He represented District 6 until redistricting in 2022.

Schweikert earned another term in 2022 despite numerous campaign finance allegations that led to fines for him and his election committee.

His campaign committee was hit with a $125,000 fine by the Federal Elections Commission that year for misreporting spending and diverting some campaign funds for personal use.

The general election is Nov. 5.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

