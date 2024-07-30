Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Live blog: Arizonans cast their votes in primaries, setting the stage for general election

Jul 30, 2024, 6:35 AM | Updated: 7:32 am

The results of the primary election on July 30, 2024, will shape the future of the general election on Nov. 5. (File photo by Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images)

Programming note: KTAR News 92.3 FM will provide live coverage and analysis of the 2024 primary election results, with special shows from noon to 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday and noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday.

PHOENIX — Republicans and Democrats gunning for various seats of leadership are competing to become the primary candidates. It’s up to Arizona voters to decide which candidates are winning round one of this year’s election season.

Voters who cast their ballots in Arizona’s primary election will narrow down the crowd of candidates for various seats of power, from the U.S. Senate to the county recorder.

This live blog will provide up-to-date news about how Arizona’s primary election is progressing, from results to official statements and more.

6 a.m.

Maricopa County, the state’s most populous county, is operating over 220 vote centers on Tuesday. The centers opened at 6 a.m.

While the recorder’s office handles early voting in Maricopa County, the board of supervisors is in charge of Election Day voting.

An interactive map with vote center and drop box locations, hours of operation and wait times can be found at Locations.Maricopa.Vote.

Registered voters who cast ballots in-person on Tuesday will have to check in to ensure they haven’t already voted. They’ll also need a valid ID. Then, election workers will print a ballot specific to that voter.

The completed ballots will then be fed into on-site tabulators that are only used on Election Day.

5:44 a.m.

Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes spoke to KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Arizona’s Morning News before the polls opened.

He said Arizona election officials have been preparing for this day since January.

“We’re going to be super super busy right around the time that the polls are closing just to make sure we’ve got the lines of communication open and we can get those results out as quickly as possible,” Fontes said.

Initial election results are scheduled to come out at 8 p.m.

