UNITED STATES NEWS

The Latest: DNC says it’s investing in state parties as Harris campaign raises $200 million

Jul 29, 2024, 6:16 AM | Updated: 8:22 am

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.'s Grand Boulé, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Indianapolis. An election year that was already bitterly partisan has been completely upended by President Joe Biden’s decision to drop out of the 2024 White House race and endorse Vice President Kamala Harris. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)
With Election Day less than 100 days away, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are in a sprint to decide a race that was recently transformed by President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw his bid for reelection.

Trump’s allies gleefully predicted a landslide victory during a Republican National Convention that felt more like a coronation for a nominee who had just survived an assassination attempt and was promising to unite the country. Democrats, desperate and listless, feared the worst as a diminished Biden clung to his party’s nomination.

But over the last seven days, a week unlike any other in American history, the 2024 presidential contest has been transformed.

Follow the AP’s Election-2024 coverage at: https://apnews.com/hub/election-2024.

Here’s the Latest:

DNC says it’s investing at $8.3 million in state parties around the country

The Democratic National Committee says it’s investing at least $8.3 million in state parties around the country this cycle, which it says is 25% more since 2020.

In a memo released Monday detailing its strategy with Election Day now less than 100 days away, the DNC said those investments include nearly $2 million being sent to state party officials in Colorado, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington and elsewhere with an eye toward boosting down ballot races.

The party is also concentrating on a program to boost Democrats in traditionally Republican states, and said it has spent $4.5-plus on the initiative, which included key 2023 races — like Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s reelection in Kentucky.

Beshear is now being mentioned as a possible running mate for Vice President Kamala Harris, who’s poised to formally clinch the Democratic presidential nomination in a matter of days.

Harris raised $200 million in first week of White House campaign and signed up 170,000 volunteers

Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign has raised $200 million since she emerged as the likely Democratic presidential nominee last week, an eyepopping haul in her race against the Republican nominee, former President Donald Trump.

The campaign, which announced its latest fundraising total Sunday, said the bulk of the donations — 66% — comes from first-time contributors in the 2024 election cycle and were made after President Joe Biden announced his exit from the race and endorsed Harris.

Over 170,000 volunteers have also signed up to help the Harris campaign with phone banking, canvassing and other get-out-the-vote efforts.

Harris quickly pivots to convincing Arab American voters of her leadership

Osama Siblani’s phone won’t stop ringing.

Just days after President Joe Biden withdrew his bid for reelection and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for the Democratic presidential nomination, top officials from both major political parties have been asking the publisher of the Dearborn-based Arab American News if Harris can regain the support of the nation’s largest Muslim population located in metro Detroit.

His response: “We are in listening mode.”

Harris, who is moving to seize the Democratic nomination after Biden stepped down, appears to be pivoting quickly to the task of convincing Arab American voters in Michigan, a state Democrats believe she can’t afford to lose in November, that she’s a leader they can unite behind.

Community leaders have expressed a willingness to listen, and some have had initial conversations with Harris’ team. Many had grown exasperated with Biden after they felt months of outreach had not yielded many results.

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at the White House, July 1, 2024, in Washington.

Biden proposed enforceable ethics code and term limits for Supreme Court. How might they work?

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday proposed major changes for the U.S. Supreme Court: an enforceable code of ethics, term limits for justices and a constitutional amendment that would limit the justices’ recent decision on presidential immunity. There’s almost no chance of the proposal passing a closely divided Congress with Election Day looming, […]

35 minutes ago

FILE - Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks in front of American flags during the Congressional Gold...

American flags should be born in the USA now, too, Congress says

Soon, Old Glory will have to be born in the land of the free and not merely flying over it. Congress has passed a proposal to require the federal government to purchase only American flags that have been completely manufactured in the U.S. The U.S. imports millions of American flags from overseas, mostly from China, […]

59 minutes ago

Storms bring flash flooding to Dollywood amusement park in Tennessee

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (AP) — Strong thunderstorms brought flash flooding to Dolly Parton’s Dollywood in east Tennessee. Park workers and the Pigeon Forge police and fire departments directed guests to safety on Sunday afternoon, and one minor injury was reported, park officials said in a statement. The amusement park said it was supporting guests whose […]

1 hour ago

FILE - An election resolution board counts absentee ballots Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, at the Hinds C...

Judge rejects GOP challenge of Mississippi timeline for counting absentee ballots

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A judge dismissed a lawsuit by the Republican National Committee that sought to block Mississippi from counting absentee ballots that are postmarked by Election Day but received up to five days after after it. U.S. District Judge Louis Guirola Jr. handed down his ruling Sunday, becoming the second federal judge in […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Wayne LaPierre, former CEO of the National Rifle Association walks in the hallway at civil c...

Former NRA chief says appointing a financial monitor would be ‘putting a knife’ into the gun group

NEW YORK (AP) — The former head of the National Rifle Association, Wayne LaPierre, told a New York judge on Monday that the appointment of an independent monitor to oversee the gun rights group’s finances would be “equivalent to putting a knife straight through the heart of the organization and twisting it.” LaPierre’s forceful opposition […]

2 hours ago

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, listens as U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle testifies before ...

Trump agrees to be interviewed as part of an investigation into his assassination attempt, FBI says

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI says former President Donald Trump has agreed to be interviewed as part of the investigation into the attempted assassination in Pennsylvania earlier this month, an official said Monday. The expected interview is part of the FBI’s standard protocol to speak with victims of federal crimes during the course of their […]

3 hours ago

