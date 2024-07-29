Close
ARIZONA NEWS

1 dead, 1 arrested after hit-and-run in north Phoenix

Jul 29, 2024, 6:20 AM

Authorites accused Alberto Chilel Santos, 27, of killing a pedestrian in a hit-and-run on July 28,...

Authorites accused Alberto Chilel Santos, 27, of killing a pedestrian in a hit-and-run on July 28, 2024. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office photo)

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A pedestrian died on Sunday morning after a hit-and-run in north Phoenix, authorities said.

Eduardo Ramirez Jimenez, 81, died of his injuries on the scene near Bell Road and 28th Street, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Prior to the collision, Ramirez Jimenez had been standing on the sidewalk on Grandview Road, which is between Bell Road and Greenway Parkway, police said. An eastbound car veered into oncoming traffic and onto the sidewalk, striking Ramirez Jimenez.

Officers who responded to the scene around 6 a.m. didn’t find signs of any involved vehicles.

However, while investigating, they found a nearby vehicle with damage that suggested it had been recently involved in a collision, police said.

The driver they detained, 27-year-old Alberto Chilel Santos, showed signs of impairment, police said.

Chilel Santos allegedly admitted he drove off after the collision but told police he didn’t know anyone was hit.

Chilel Santos was booked for manslaughter and leaving the scene of a collision.

No further information was made available.

