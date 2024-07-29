Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

USDA moves to limit salmonella in raw poultry products

Jul 29, 2024, 2:08 AM

FILE - Turkeys gather together at a farm in Lebanon, Pa., on April 11, 2012. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke,...

FILE - Turkeys gather together at a farm in Lebanon, Pa., on April 11, 2012. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Agriculture Department on Monday announced plans to limit salmonella in poultry products in the U.S., a proposal that officials say will keep contaminated meat off store shelves and lead to fewer illnesses.

Under the proposed new rule, poultry companies would have to keep salmonella levels under a certain threshold and test for the presence of six particularly sickening forms of the bacteria, three found in turkey and three in chicken. If the bacteria exceeds the proposed standard and any of those strains are found, the poultry couldn’t be sold and would be subject to recall.

The poultry industry has made progress in reducing the amount of salmonella in its products over the past three decades, said Dr. Emilio Esteban, USDA undersecretary for food safety.

“However, there’s not been a similar decline in people in the number of illnesses,” he said.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates salmonella causes 1.35 million infections annually, most of them through food, and about 420 deaths. The Agriculture Department estimates 125,000 infections from chicken and 43,000 from turkey each year.

Under the proposal, poultry companies would also have to establish monitoring programs that would identify contamination throughout the slaughter system. The proposal includes guidelines for lowering the chance of salmonella spreading through flocks before harvest, including vaccinating birds against the bacteria.

The proposed rule, three years in the making, would be finalized after a public comment period.

In April, the department told poultry producers to reduce salmonella in certain frozen poultry products as a first step. It was the first time the agency labeled salmonella as a contaminating “adulterant” in food, alongside certain types of E. coli.

The National Chicken Council, which lobbies for the U.S. broiler chicken industry, opposes the additional requirements.

Ashley Peterson, a senior vice president for the group, questioned if the proposal was “demonstrated to positively impact public health” and said it could significantly raise prices. She said the council is committed to further reducing salmonella and looked forward to reviewing the full USDA proposal.

Martin Bucknavage, a Penn State food scientist, said tracking specific levels and types of the bacteria is “not an easy thing,” especially at the fast pace at which poultry hits store shelves.

He expects the industry will need time to adjust and it would take a while to see if the new requirements actually slow food poisoning cases.

“Certainly, lowering the level of salmonella lowers your risk of getting ill,” Bucknavage said.

The USDA took similar action with E. coli bacteria in 1994 after deadly food poisoning outbreaks tied to ground beef, and the number of related foodborne illnesses have fallen by more than 50%.

The agency didn’t set limits on salmonella levels until now because there weren’t good enough tools and technology to track the bacteria in this way, but now “it’s time to change our approach,” Esteban said.

“One of my commitments to this mission, to USDA, has been that I would not do things without having science to back us up,” he said. “We have the tools. We have the technology. We have the knowledge.”

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

United States News

President Joe Biden arrives at the White House from Camp David, Sunday, July 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Ma...

Associated Press

Biden unveils plan for Supreme Court changes, says US stands at ‘breach’ as public confidence sinks

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is unveiling a long-awaited proposal for changes at the U.S. Supreme Court, calling on Congress to establish term limits and an ethics code for the court’s nine justices. He also is pressing lawmakers to ratify a constitutional amendment that would limit presidential immunity. The White House on Monday detailed […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

California firefighters make progress as wildfires push devastation and spread smoke across US West

FOREST RANCH, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters made progress and were aided by improving weather Sunday in the battle against wildfires covering massive areas and leaving a trail of damage in the western United States, but further evacuations and resources have been necessary as thousands of personnel tackle the flames. The so-called Park Fire, the largest […]

6 hours ago

Associated Press

Stock market today: Asian stocks track Wall Street gains ahead of central bank meetings

Asian stocks started the week with gains ahead of central bank policy meetings in the United States and Japan, after a broad rally on Wall Street that capped a tumultuous week. U.S. futures and oil prices rose. In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 index surged 2.1% to 38,468.63. The key focus in Asian markets this week […]

8 hours ago

FILE - Pro-Palestinian demonstrators march during a visit by President Joe Biden in Warren, Mich., ...

Associated Press

Arab American leaders are listening as Kamala Harris moves to shore up key swing-state support

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Osama Siblani’s phone won’t stop ringing. Just days after President Joe Biden withdrew his bid for reelection and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for the Democratic presidential nomination, top officials from both major political parties have been asking the publisher of the Dearborn-based Arab American News if Harris can regain the […]

8 hours ago

FILE — The skeletal remains of a nomadic warrior discovered in Outer Mongolia in 1925 are display...

Associated Press

Museums closed Native American exhibits 6 months ago. Tribes are still waiting to get items back

NEW YORK (AP) — Tucked within the expansive Native American halls of the American Museum of Natural History is a diminutive wooden doll that holds a sacred place among the tribes whose territories once included Manhattan. For more than six months now, the ceremonial Ohtas, or Doll Being, has been hidden from view after the […]

8 hours ago

FILE - President Joe Biden attends a church service, July 7, 2024, in Philadelphia. Biden's upcomin...

Associated Press

Biden is pivoting to his legacy. He speaks Monday at the LBJ Presidential Library

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden, who belatedly opted against seeking reelection, on Monday will pay a visit to the library of the last president to make the same difficult choice, more than a half-century ago. Biden’s speech Monday at the LBJ Presidential Library in Austin, Texas, is designed to mark the 60th anniversary of […]

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

USDA moves to limit salmonella in raw poultry products