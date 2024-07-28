Southbound State Route 87 closed near Payson due to the SandStone brush fire

PHOENIX — The southbound lanes of State Route 87 are closed near Payson due to the SandStone brush fire, authorities said.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said the highway is closed from State Route 188 to Bush Highway. The fire was first reported at approximately 2:51 p.m., as it initially blocked the right lane between mileposts 210 to 213.

Drivers are told to take an alternative route and to expect delays.

ADOT did not provide an estimated time for the highway’s reopening.

UPDATE: SR 87 southbound is CLOSED from SR 188 to Bush Hwy due to the #SandStoneFire. There’s no estimated time to reopen the road. For real-time road information, use the AZ511 app:

Apple https://t.co/EQG0EXLs9U

Android https://t.co/HHoNCapDkZ pic.twitter.com/QDpKkXO15k — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 28, 2024

Northbound lanes were unaffected by the fire.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 620620.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.