Southbound State Route 87 closed near Payson due to the SandStone brush fire

Jul 28, 2024, 4:56 PM | Updated: 4:58 pm

A road closed sign stands on an Arizona highway while cows walk across the road in the background.

The SandStone brush fire closed the southbound lanes of State Route 87 near Payson on Sunday evening. (ADOT Photo)

(ADOT Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The southbound lanes of State Route 87 are closed near Payson due to the SandStone brush fire, authorities said.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said the highway is closed from State Route 188 to Bush Highway. The fire was first reported at approximately 2:51 p.m., as it initially blocked the right lane between mileposts 210 to 213.

Drivers are told to take an alternative route and to expect delays.

ADOT did not provide an estimated time for the highway’s reopening.

Northbound lanes were unaffected by the fire.

