PHOENIX — The southbound lanes of State Route 87 remained closed Monday morning northwest of the Valley due to the Sand Stone Fire, authorities said.

The highway was closed from State Route 188 to Bush Highway on the route from Payson to Fountain Hills on Sunday afternoon.

The Arizona Department of Public Transportation did not provide an estimated time for the highway’s reopening.

The active Sand Stone Fire burning 14 miles northeast of Fountain Hills has grown to 15,000 acres, according to InciWeb.

The fire is highly visible from nearby communities and is primarily spreading north and east.

The Sand Stone Fire is still burning in brush and grass in the Sonoran Desert between the Verde River and Highway 87.

Lighting caused the fire, which flared up last Thursday, according to InciWeb. There is 0% containment. About 200 personnel are assigned to fight the flames.

