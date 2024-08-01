PHOENIX — A stretch of State Route 87 that had been closed for days due to the Sand Stone Fire reopened on Wednesday night.

The closure of the SR87 southbound lanes northeast of metro Phoenix started on Sunday. The road, also known as the Beeline Highway, was off limits from SR 188 to Bush Highway on the route from the Payson area to the Valley.

The Sand Stone Fire, which caused the four-day highway closure, flared to life on July 25. InciWeb said lighting started the wildfire, which is burning 14 miles northeast of Fountain Hills.

The Sand Stone Fire was measured at 27,390 acres with 27% containment as of Thursday morning, according to InciWeb. Over 500 personnel are assigned to the incident.

Sand Stone Fire disrupted traffic, local communities

Smoke from the fire impacted communities in Fountain Hills, Payson and other areas, according to the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality.

On Monday, Maricopa County officials alerted residents in the Sunflower area to prepare for potential evacuations.

The “SET” status notes that significant danger remains in the area, but that danger is not “imminent and life-threatening” like it would be for the “GO” status of the the state’s emergency alert system.

In addition, authorities issued emergency closure orders for parts of the Cave Creek and Mesa ranger districts in Tonto National Forest as a safety measure while crews worked to subdue the wildfire.

