Boat capsizes in Navajo Canyon, leaving 3 dead and 2 hospitalized

Jul 27, 2024, 7:04 PM | Updated: 8:24 pm

A boat capsized in Navajo Canyon on Saturday, leaving three of its passengers dead. (Coconino County photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A boat capsized Saturday in the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area and trapped passengers underneath, leaving two children and a senior dead, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office said.

Park rangers were alerted to the incident near the mouth of Navajo Canyon around 3:15 p.m., and they saw a passenger on top of the capsized 25-foot pontoon boat with several of the 11 passengers unaccounted for. Waves allegedly caused the capsizing while the boat was being towed by another.

Other boaters helped retrieve the missing passengers.

Two 4-year-old boys and a 72-year-old woman died. Two other patients were hospitalized, including one who was taken by helicopter.

The National Park Service is investigating the incident along with the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and Medical Examiner.

No other information was available.

